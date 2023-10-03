About Cookies on This Site

4.1 cu.ft. Large Capacity SteamWasher™ with 6Motion™ Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

4.1 cu.ft. Large Capacity SteamWasher™ with 6Motion™ Technology

WM2650HVA

4.1 cu.ft. Large Capacity SteamWasher™ with 6Motion™ Technology

Print

All Spec

TYPE

Front Loader

Yes

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Capacity*

IEC 4.1 cu.ft.

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

ENERGY

Energy Star

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

9 Programs

Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Large, Perm. Press,Delicates, Hand Wash/Wool, Speed Wash, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Tub Clean

9 Options

ColdWash™, Steam, Prewash, Rinse+Spin, Water Plus, Extra Rinse, Signal On/Off, Child Lock, Delay Wash (up to 19 hours)

5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures

Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

Spin Speeds

Extra High (1200 max.), High,Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

5

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

Steam

Yes

ColdWash™

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

SenseClean™ System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Load Sense

Yes

Status Indicators

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Sud Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Internal Water Heater

Yes

Easy Loading TilTub™

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type / Motor Speed / Axis

Direct Drive / Variable / Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Transparent Glass Door

Yes

Door Rim

Chrome Rimmed Glass Door

Available Colours

White (W), Graphite Steel (V), Wild Cherry Red (R)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type

UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric

OPTIONS

Pedestal

WDP4W, WDP4V

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 42 1/4" x 31 1/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

181.8 lbs/192.9 lbs

UPC CODES

WM2650HVA

772454 060342

WDP4V

772454 052866

KSTK1

772454 059896

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour, 5 years part on Drum, 10 years part on DirectDrive™ Motor

