4.5 cu.ft. Ultra Capacity SteamWasher™ with ColdWash™ Technology

WM3360HVCA

4.5 cu.ft. Ultra Capacity SteamWasher™ with ColdWash™ Technology

WM3360HVCA

4.5 cu.ft. Ultra Capacity SteamWasher™ with ColdWash™ Technology

ENERGY

Energy Star Compliant

Energy Star

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

ColdWash™

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

SenseClean System

Yes

SteamWash System

Yes

TrueSteam

Yes

SteamFresh™ Cycle

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Status Indicators

Time / LED

Auto Sud Removal

Yes

Internal Water Heater

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation

Yes

No Tray Dispensers

4

TrueSteam Generator

Yes

Load Sense Auto Load Detection

Yes

Time Delay Start

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type Speed Axis

BPM Direct Drive / Variable / Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Door Rim

Stainless Steel

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Transparent Door Glass

Yes

Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Cabinet Top

Graphite Steel

Color Facet

Graphite Steel

Easy Loading TilTub

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Product WxHxD

27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)

Carton WxHxD

29 1/2" x 42 1/4" x 31 1/4"

Weight

192 lbs

Carton Weight

210.5 lbs

OPTIONS

Pedestal WxHxD

27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"

Pedestals

WDP4V

Stacking Kit

SSTK1

POWER USE

Rating Electrical Requirements

UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric

Type

LED, Electronic

HIGHLIGHTS

Design Look

Front Control

Capacity

IEC 4.5 cu.ft.

Extra Capacity

Yes

Stackable

Yes

Dry Linen Capacity

>10.1kg

Front Loader

Yes

Display

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

DialACycle

Yes

WASHING CYCLES

Spin Speeds

1200 RPM

No of Programs

12

No of Options

9

No Wash Rinse Temperature Levels

5

No Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to size of load

No Soil Levels

5

WARRANTY/MATCHING UNIT

Warranty

1 year parts and labour, 3 years parts on the controller. 5 years parts on the liner and tub, 10 years parts on the DirectDrive™ Motor

Matching Dryer

DLEX3360V

