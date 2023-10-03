[Filtration efficiency]

-Test Model: DOE radial-pleat filter element

-Test Date: 21.11.15

-Test Method: IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters

-Test Institution: SGS IBR Laboratory

-Test Result: efficiency ≥99.97% reported

*Results may be different depending on the environment

[UV]

-Test Model: FS151P*** (FS061PWHA)

-Test Date: (TÜV Rheinland) '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18.

-Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011

-Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR (KOREA TESTING & RESEARCH INSTITUTION)

-Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteira solution. (Specification reference : ISO22196:2011)

-Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae (ATCC 4352)

-Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal

*Results may be different depending on the environment.

[Deorization efficiency]

-Test Model: Korean domestic FS061PWHA

-Test Date: 21.03.20~4.23

-Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 Indoor air purifier

-Test Institution: Korea Air Cleaning Assosiation

-Test Result: Satisfies the certification criteria

*Results may be different depending on the environment