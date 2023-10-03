About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Image of products placed in the living room.

Pure air to keep you cool

LG PuriCare™ AeroTower Air Purifying Fan

Keep Clean Inside Out with Powerful Air Purification

AeroTower air purifying fan works as a fan as well as an air purifier so you can enjoy your air the way you like it. The 360º HEPA filter captures pollutants, so you can breathe easy all day and operate at a low noise so you don't get disrupted while asleep. It captures 99.97% of fine dust with a 360º HEPA filter together with UVnano™ technology.

[Filtration efficiency]
-Test Model: DOE radial-pleat filter element
-Test Date: 21.11.15
-Test Method: IEST RP CC001.6 (2016) HEPA and ULPA Filters
-Test Institution: SGS IBR Laboratory
-Test Result: efficiency ≥99.97% reported
*Results may be different depending on the environment

 

[UV]
-Test Model: FS151P*** (FS061PWHA)
-Test Date: (TÜV Rheinland) '21. 5. 10 ~ 5. 18.
-Test Method: Reference test standard ISO22196:2011
-Test Institution: TÜV Rheinland, KTR (KOREA TESTING & RESEARCH INSTITUTION)
-Test method: Placed bacteria solution on one point of the blower fan blade, operated the for an hour, and measured the bacteira solution. (Specification reference : ISO22196:2011)
-Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus (ATCC 6538)/Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228)/Klebsiella pneumoniae (ATCC 4352)
-Test Result: Bacteria 99.99% removal
*Results may be different depending on the environment.

 

[Deorization efficiency]
-Test Model: Korean domestic FS061PWHA
-Test Date: 21.03.20~4.23
-Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 Indoor air purifier
-Test Institution: Korea Air Cleaning Assosiation
-Test Result: Satisfies the certification criteria
*Results may be different depending on the environment

 

Have Your Airflow Your Way: Direct, Wide or Diffused

The LG AeroTower was designed for the most discriminating user who wants options when it comes to airflow. 3-Way Airflow for when you need concentrated breeze, wide breeze or simply just air purification.