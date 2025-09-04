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LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174034033
BASIC SPEC
Brand
Studio
Cooktop Type
Induction
Fuel Type
Electric
Outcase Color
Black
DESIGN / FINISH
Control Display
7 TFT LCD
Cooktop Color
Black
Cooktop Control Type
Glass Touch
Cooktop Finish
Ceramic Glass Surface
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
34 3/8 x 6 3/4 x 19 51/64
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
39 59/64 x 5 63/64 x 24 51/64
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
36 5/8 x 3 9/16 x 21 1/16
Product Weight (lb.)
48.06
Shipping Weight (lb.)
54.5
Size in Width (inch)
36
POWER / RATINGS
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
208/240 60
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
8850
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
10900
COOKTOP FEATURES
Cooktop Type
36" Induction Cooktop
Hot Surface LED Indicator
Yes
Induction Heater - Center Middle (W)(inch)
11(1500 Boost 3000W)/7(1850 Boost 3700W)
Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)
1850W Boost 3700W (240V)/ 1500W Boost 3000W (208V)
Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)
1850W Boost 3700W (240V)/ 1500W Boost 3000W (208V)
Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)
2100W Boost 3700W (240V)/1700W Boost 3000W (208V)
Induction Heater - Right Rear (W)(inch)
1400W Boost 1800W (240V)/ 1150W Boost 1450W (208V)
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
5
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
ADA Compliant
Yes
Control Lock
Yes( Child Lock)
Timed Cook
Each Burner
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
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