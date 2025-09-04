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LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone

LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone

CBIS3618B
Front view of LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B
Front view of LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B
LG STUDIO 36" Induction Cooktop with 5 Burners and Flex Cooking Zone, CBIS3618B

Key Features

  • Flex Cooking Zone
  • LCD Touch Display
  • 11" Dual Zone Center Burner
  • ThinQ® Technology
  • Optional Flush Installation
  • Rapid Boil
More
Print

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174034033

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    Studio

  • Cooktop Type

    Induction

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Black

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    7 TFT LCD

  • Cooktop Color

    Black

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Cooktop Finish

    Ceramic Glass Surface

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    34 3/8 x 6 3/4 x 19 51/64

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

    39 59/64 x 5 63/64 x 24 51/64

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

    36 5/8 x 3 9/16 x 21 1/16

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    48.06

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    54.5

  • Size in Width (inch)

    36

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    208/240 60

  • Watt Rating at 208V(W)

    8850

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    10900

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Cooktop Type

    36" Induction Cooktop

  • Hot Surface LED Indicator

    Yes

  • Induction Heater - Center Middle (W)(inch)

    11(1500 Boost 3000W)/7(1850 Boost 3700W)

  • Induction Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

    1850W Boost 3700W (240V)/ 1500W Boost 3000W (208V)

  • Induction Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

    1850W Boost 3700W (240V)/ 1500W Boost 3000W (208V)

  • Induction Heater - Right Front (W) (Turbo, inch)

    2100W Boost 3700W (240V)/1700W Boost 3000W (208V)

  • Induction Heater - Right Rear (W)(inch)

    1400W Boost 1800W (240V)/ 1150W Boost 1450W (208V)

  • Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

    5

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes( Child Lock)

  • Timed Cook

    Each Burner

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

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