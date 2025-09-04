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LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless

LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless

WSES4728F
Front view of LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
Front view of LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless, WSES4728F

Key Features

  • 4.7 cu. ft Capacity
  • InstaView® Window
  • 7" LCD Touch Display
  • True Convection® with Air Fry and Steam Sous Vide
  • EasyClean® + Self Clean Performance
  • ThinQ® Technology
More
Expand your multitasking skills

LG STUDIO

Pro-Style Design & Performance

Achieve a pro-style kitchen and discover the latest cooking techniques

Get even, precise heat for baking.

Gliding Racks

Easy Reach Full-Extension Racks

Get even, precise heat for baking.

Cook More & Save Space

Get Cripsy Flavour with Air Fry

Full-colour LCD Touch Display

Recipes at Your Fingertips

Full-colour LCD Touch Display

Knock Twice to See What's Cooking

Knock Twice to See What's Cooking

Now you can check on food in an instant with two quick knocks. The InstaView® window lets you see inside your oven without ever opening the door and letting heat escape - and it's extra wide to see even more.
Handles Meals of All Sizes

Handles Meals of All Sizes

With LG's large capacity oven, you can handle all of your family's cooking needs. Whether you're baking large batches of cookies or a roast for the holidays, this oven can fit it all.
Crispy Flavour to Feed a Crowd

Crispy Flavour to Feed a Crowd

Air Fry delivers crispy flavour fast with no preheating and make enough to feed a crowd, with no need to buy yet another gadget that takes up counter space. Just press Air Fry to prepare favorite snacks like French fries, hot wings and more. High temperatures and the convection fan work together to deliver the flavour and crunch you crave without the oil-or the guilt.
Take it to the Next Level

Take it to the Next Level

LG STUDIO combines moisture-rich steam cooking with the low-and-slow sous vide method for restaurant-quality meals at home. Vacuum seals meats, fish and even vegetables are juicy, tender and consistently delicious*. Cook like a pro with removable water reservoir that is easy to refill even mid-cooking.
Make It Flush-or Not

Make It Flush-or Not

LG STUDIO wall ovens give you the option of a sleek, flush installation or traditional depth.
Options Galore, Seen in Full Colour

Options Galore, Seen in Full Colour

See your options in full colour on 7" LCD. More than 40 auto-cook recipes in each oven from Banana Bread to London Broil with the impressive LCD display. The look is sleek and contemporary- and it's even easy to clean.

Qualifications


Qualifications

2-Year Warranty on Parts and Labour

Print

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    7" TFT LCD

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Material

    Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

  • Outcase Color

    Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView™ Window

  • Printproof Finish

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174022849

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG STUDIO

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

  • Oven Type

    Single Wall Oven

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

    Yes

OVEN FEATURES

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden (8 pass)

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Single Speed

  • Convection Type

    True Convection

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)

  • Number of Rack Positions

    5

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    4.7

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance) SousVide

  • Oven Light Type

    2 (Halogen Lamp)

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • [Upper]Convection Fan

    Single Speed

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance) SousVide

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Max (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    28 5/8 x 293/16 x 24

  • Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard

    28 1/2 x 291/8 x 24

  • Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush

    30 x 295/8 x 25

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    34 x 33 x 30

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 3/4 x 29 7/16 x 26 29/32

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    134

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    164

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance) SousVide

POWER / RATINGS

  • Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

    25.4

  • Watt Rating at 240V(W)

    6100

ACCESSORIES

  • Air Fry Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Gliding Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Griddle Plate (Ea)

    1

  • Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

    2

  • Temp Probe (Ea)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

  • Instaview

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    Self Clean

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

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