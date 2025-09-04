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LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless
LG STUDIO 4.7 cu ft. Single Wall Oven | True Convection, Steam Sous-Vide, Air Fry, InstaView®, SelfClean, EasyClean® & Smart, Stainless
Qualifications
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
Control Display
7" TFT LCD
Handle Color
Stainless Steel
Handle Material
Stainless Steel
Knob Material
Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)
Outcase Color
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Oven Control Type
Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)
Oven Door Feature
WideView™ Window
Printproof Finish
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174022849
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG STUDIO
Fuel Type
Electric
Outcase Color
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Oven Type
Single Wall Oven
SMART TECHNOLOGY
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
Yes
OVEN FEATURES
Bake Element Type
Hidden (8 pass)
Convection Conversion
Yes
Convection Fan
Single Speed
Convection Type
True Convection
Convection Element Power (W)
Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)
Number of Rack Positions
5
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
4.7
Oven Cooking mode
Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance) SousVide
Oven Light Type
2 (Halogen Lamp)
UPPER OVEN FEATURES
Convection Conversion
Yes
[Upper]Convection Fan
Single Speed
Oven Cooking mode
Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance) SousVide
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cut-out Dimensions_Max (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
28 5/8 x 293/16 x 24
Cut-out Dimensions_Min (W x H x D)(inch)_Standard
28 1/2 x 291/8 x 24
Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush
30 x 295/8 x 25
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
34 x 33 x 30
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 3/4 x 29 7/16 x 26 29/32
Product Weight (lb.)
134
Shipping Weight (lb.)
164
LOWER OVEN FEATURES
Oven Cooking mode
Bake / Conv. Bake / Conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry / Warm / Proof / Steam Cook(Steam Bake, SousVide) / Auto Cook / Favorite / Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Mainenance) SousVide
POWER / RATINGS
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
25.4
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
6100
ACCESSORIES
Air Fry Tray (Ea)
1
Gliding Rack (Ea)
1
Griddle Plate (Ea)
1
Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)
2
Temp Probe (Ea)
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
Instaview
Yes
Kitchen Timer
Yes
Oven Cleaning Type
Self Clean
Sabbath Mode
Yes
Timed Cook
Yes
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