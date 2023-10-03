We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4 Cameras to Shoot Your Favorites
Up Close and Magical
Closeup of someone holding a smartphone taking a picture of some marbles
Light Up the Night
The same pictures of a woman which looks dark on the left and bright on the right
For All the Eye Can See
Smartphone shooting a cable car to the top of the mountain with a nice view
Focus On What Matters
Woman taking a selfie behind a street
Just the Right Enhancements
Closeup of someone holding a smartphone shooting food
Epic Movie Screen
Behind the ruined city and battle with a dinosaur and soldiers
Fierce Battery Life
Woman surfing the internet on her smartphone late at night on subway station with enough battery
Military Standard Approved
Child lying on the beach and watching a movie on his smartphone
Assistance on the Go
Woman searching with her smartphone in the car using google assistant function
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Thrilling Audio Experience
Man sitting in a chair drinking coffee and listening to music through his earphones
All Spec
-
FORM FACTOR
-
Full Touch Screen
-
FREQUENCY
-
LTE
-
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Android 9.0 (Pie)
-
PROCESSOR
-
MT6765 (2.3Ghz Octa-core)
-
MEMORY (RAM / ROM)
-
4GB/128GB
-
BATTERY, TYP (mAh)
-
4,000mAh
-
CHARGING
-
Normal Charge
-
COLOURS
-
White
-
SECURITY (BIOMETRIC ACCESS)
-
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
-
INTELLIGENCE (AI)
-
Google Assistant, Google Assistant Key, Google Lens, AI CAM
-
WATER & DUST RESISTANT
-
MIL-STD-810G Verified
-
REAR CAMERAS
-
48MP (GM2, 0.8um, F1.79, 79°), AF
W8MP (F2.2, 118°), FF
D5MP(83°), FF
M2MP (1.75um, F2.4, 88.8°), FF
-
FRONT CAMERAS
-
16MP (F2.0,1.0um,78°), FF
-
TYPE
-
FHD+ (2340 x 1080)
-
SOUND
-
DTS-X 3D Surround Sound Mono Speaker
-
SIZE (inch)
-
6.53”
-
RESOLUTION
-
2340 x 1080
-
ASPECT RATIO
-
19.5:9
-
BLUETOOTH
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 Type C
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
GPS
-
A-GPS
-
NFC
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
LMQ630UM
K61