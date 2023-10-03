About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

ProBakeConvection™

ProBakeConvection™

EasyClean®

EasyClean®

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBakeConvection™ delivers even baking results on every rack, every time*. Inspired by pro-style ranges, this new LG range moved the heating element from the bottom of the oven to the back wall for optimal heat distribution.
How Does Induction Work?

How Does Induction Work?

The electromagnetic energy generated by an induction coil reacts only with iron-like metals, not with ceramic surfaces. The pot absorbs the electromagnetic energy, and converts it into heat. Only the bottom of the pot is heated, which guarantees even heating, safety and energy savings.

A Clean Oven In Just 10 Minutes

A Clean Oven In Just 10 Minutes

Got 10 minutes? In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your oven can be sparkling clean, without strong chemical fumes or high heat*. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean® and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime.

Expand Your Options

Expand Your Options

The size of your oven shouldn't dictate what you can cook or for how many people. This Large Capacity Oven gives you more space so you have the flexibility to cook more dishes at the same time.



Handle Real-Life in Style

Handle Real-Life in Style

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smude Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 7/8" x 28 15/16"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

CAPACITY

Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

6.3 cu.ft.

Storage Drawer Capacity (cu.ft.)

0.8

COOKTOP

Type

Induction + Radiant

No of Radiant Elements

5 ( 4- induction; 1 radiant)

Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear

1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")

Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear

100 (6")

Element Size/Wattage - Left Front

3200 (Boost) / 2100 (Normal) (8")

Element Size/Wattage - Right Front (Triple Element)

4000 (Boost) / 2400 (Normal) (11")

Center (Warming Zone)

1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

OVEN FEATURES

Broil Element (Watt)

Sheath (4.2KW)

Convection (Watt)

Sheath 2500W

Convection Fan

Dual Speed (High/Low)

Convection Type

ProBakeConvection™

Oven Modes

Bake, Conv. Bake, Conv. Roast, Speed Roast, Broil High, Broil Low, Warm, Proof, Delayed Time Cook, Timed Cook, Easyclean, SelfClean, Remote Start

Oven Control Features

Glass Touch

Convection Conversion

Yes

EasyClean®

Yes

Self Clean

Yes

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes (1 Light)

No. of Rack Positions

7

Door Lock

Yes

Automatic Safety Shut-Down

After 12 Hours

DRAWER FEATURES

Type

Warming

Levels

3 (Hi/Mid/Low)

Time Control

Yes

CONTROL

Cooktop Control Type

Vertical Knobs

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Display

VFD / White

Language

English

Clock

12 hr or 24 hr (option)

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Temperature Unit of Measure

Fahrenheit/Celsius

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

APPEARANCE

All Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Knobs

Stainless Steel

Handle

Stainless Steel

PrintProof

Yes

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

Cooktop Finish

Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass

SMART FEATURES

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

ThinQ®

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

3rd Party Recipe App

Sidechef, Innit, Drop, Tovala

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Shipping Weight (lbs)

240

Product Weight (lbs)

210

Cabinet Width (in)

30"

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

28 15/16"

Overall Height (in)

37 7/8"

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8"

Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

24 7/8" x 21 3/8" x 20"

Height to Cooking Surface (in)

36"

Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"

Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

32 31/32” x 44” x 30 17/32”

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

49.2A

Amp Rating at 240V

50.5A

KW Rating at 208V

10.2kW

KW Rating at 240V

12.1kW

Required Power Supply (amp)

40A

ACCESSORIES

Gliding Rack

1

Heavy Duty Rack

2

Temp Probe

Yes

Spray Bottle

Yes

Scouring Pad

Yes

Cooktop Cream/Cleaner

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

2 Years

UPC CODES

LSIS3018ST (Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel)

048231341653

BRAND

LG STUDIO

Yes

HEATING

Electric

Yes

TYPE

Induction Slide-in

Yes

NO. OF OVEN

No. of Oven

Single

