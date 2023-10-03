We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu.ft Smart Induction Range with ProBakeConvection™
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
6.3 cu.ft.
-
Storage Drawer Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
0.8
-
Type
-
Induction + Radiant
-
No of Radiant Elements
-
5 ( 4- induction; 1 radiant)
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear
-
1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear
-
100 (6")
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Front
-
3200 (Boost) / 2100 (Normal) (8")
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Front (Triple Element)
-
4000 (Boost) / 2400 (Normal) (11")
-
Center (Warming Zone)
-
1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")
-
Hot Surface LED Indicator
-
Yes
-
Broil Element (Watt)
-
Sheath (4.2KW)
-
Convection (Watt)
-
Sheath 2500W
-
Convection Fan
-
Dual Speed (High/Low)
-
Convection Type
-
ProBakeConvection™
-
Oven Modes
-
Bake, Conv. Bake, Conv. Roast, Speed Roast, Broil High, Broil Low, Warm, Proof, Delayed Time Cook, Timed Cook, Easyclean, SelfClean, Remote Start
-
Oven Control Features
-
Glass Touch
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
Yes (1 Light)
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Down
-
After 12 Hours
-
Type
-
Warming
-
Levels
-
3 (Hi/Mid/Low)
-
Time Control
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Vertical Knobs
-
Oven Control Type
-
Glass Touch
-
Display
-
VFD / White
-
Language
-
English
-
Clock
-
12 hr or 24 hr (option)
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Temperature Unit of Measure
-
Fahrenheit/Celsius
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
-
All Available Colours
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Knobs
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handle
-
Stainless Steel
-
PrintProof
-
Yes
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™ Window
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Grey Patterned on Black Ceramic Glass
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
Yes
-
ThinQ®
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
3rd Party Recipe App
-
Sidechef, Innit, Drop, Tovala
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
240
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
210
-
Cabinet Width (in)
-
30"
-
Overall Depth (in) - including handle
-
28 15/16"
-
Overall Height (in)
-
37 7/8"
-
Overall Width (in)
-
29 7/8"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 7/8" x 21 3/8" x 20"
-
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
-
36"
-
Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"
-
Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
32 31/32” x 44” x 30 17/32”
-
Amp Rating at 208V
-
49.2A
-
Amp Rating at 240V
-
50.5A
-
KW Rating at 208V
-
10.2kW
-
KW Rating at 240V
-
12.1kW
-
Required Power Supply (amp)
-
40A
-
Gliding Rack
-
1
-
Heavy Duty Rack
-
2
-
Temp Probe
-
Yes
-
Spray Bottle
-
Yes
-
Scouring Pad
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Cream/Cleaner
-
Yes
-
Parts & Labor
-
2 Years
-
LSIS3018ST (Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel)
-
048231341653
-
LG STUDIO
-
Yes
-
Electric
-
Yes
-
Induction Slide-in
-
Yes
-
No. of Oven
-
Single
