LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Gas Range with ProBake Convection™
Integrated Pro-Style Design
Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time
A clean oven in just 10 minutes
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
Yes
-
LG Brand
-
No
-
Electric
-
No
-
Gas
-
Yes
-
Induction Slide-in
-
No
-
Slide-in
-
Yes
-
Freestanding
-
No
-
Wall Oven
-
No
-
No. of Oven
-
No
-
Capactiy (cu.ft.)
-
6.3cu.ft.
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
-
ProBake ConvectionTM
-
Yes
-
SmartThinQ® Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
NFC
-
Colour
-
Stainless Steel
-
Studio
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Gas Slide-In Range
-
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
6.3
-
Warming Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
0.8
-
Broil Element (BTU/h) (LNG/LPG)
-
15,200 / 12,500
-
Convection (BTU/h) (LNG/LPG)
-
19,000 / 17,000
-
Convection Fan
-
Dual Speed (High/Low)
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection System/Mode/Cooking System
-
ProBake Convection™
-
Oven Cooking Modes
-
Bake, Broil, Convection Bake (Single/Multi-Rack), Convection Roast, Pizza, Delay Bake, Delay Clean, Proof, Warm
-
Oven Control Features
-
Glass Touch
-
EasyClean®
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes (3 hr. / 4 hr. / 5hr.)
-
Delay Clean
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Yes
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
Yes
-
No. of Racks
-
2 Heavy, 1 Gliding
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Door Lock
-
Yes
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
-
After 12 hours
-
Type
-
Sealed Gas Burner
-
No of Radiant Elements
-
5
-
BTU/h (LNG/LPG)
-
Yes
-
Left Rear
-
9,100 BTU / 9,100 BTU
-
Right Rear
-
5,000 BTU / 5,000 BTU
-
Left Front (Dual Element)
-
12,000 BTU / 10,000 BTU
-
Right Front (Triple Element)
-
18,500 BTU / 12,500 BTU
-
Center
-
10,000 BTU / 10,000 BTU (Single Oval)
-
Simmer BTU/h (LNG/LPG)
-
Yes
-
Left Rear
-
1,100 BTU
-
Right Rear
-
650 BTU
-
Left Front
-
1,200 BTU
-
Right Front
-
1,330 BTU
-
Center
-
2,300 BTU
-
No. of Grates
-
3
-
Knobs
-
Push & Turn
-
Hot Surface LED Indicator
-
–
-
Capacity
-
0.8 cu.ft.
-
Type
-
Warming
-
Levels
-
3
-
Time Control
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Front Tilt-Control Knobs
-
Oven Control Type
-
Glass Touch
-
Display
-
VFD (White/Red)
-
Language
-
English
-
Clock
-
12 hr or 24 hr (option)
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Temperature Unit of Measure
-
˚F or ˚C
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
1. High 2. Low 3. Mute
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless-Steel
-
Handle/Knobs
-
STS Finish (AIuminum)
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™ Window
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
238.1
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
170.6
-
Cabinet Width (in)
-
30"
-
Overall Depth (in) - including door
-
26 9/16”
-
Overall Depth (in) - including handle
-
28 15/16"
-
Overall Height (in)
-
37 7/8”
-
Overall Width (in)
-
29 7/8"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 13/16” x 22” x 20”
-
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
-
36"
-
Warming Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
22 1/4" x 4 1/2” x 16 1/2”
-
Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
32 1/2" x 45 1/2" x 30 1/2"
-
Amp at 120V
-
8.66A
-
kW at 120V
-
1.039 kW
-
Amp Rating @208V
-
50.5A
-
Amp Rating @240V
-
56.3A
-
KW Rating @208V
-
10.5kW
-
KW Rating @240V
-
13.5kW
-
Heavy Duty Rack
-
2
-
Drawer Rack
-
1
-
Gliding Rack
-
1
-
Spray Bottle
-
Yes
-
Scouring Pad
-
Yes
-
Scraper
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Sponge
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Year Parts & Labour
-
LSSG3016ST
-
048231319614
