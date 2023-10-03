About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker

SRFVC2416S

SRFVC2416S

LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker

SRFVC2416S
Stock up

Store More Than Essentials.

With 24 cu. ft. capacity and a slim ice maker, there's more shelf and door space. 

Keep it Closed & Check Inside.1

Knock, Knock Fridge

Keep it Closed & Check Inside.

Impress the party with 2" spheres.1

Craft Ice™

Impress the party with 2" spheres.

CoolGuard™ Interior

Metal Panel Helps Keep Fridge Cold

woman looking at her phone

Peace of mind built-in

Download the ThinQ® app and connect your smart appliance. Get recommended maintenance tips and usage reports to help keep your appliances running at their best. Plus receive alerts for potential problem before they arise.
Store More

Store More

Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 24 cubic feet of space, this LG STUDIO French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family’s favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach.
Raid the Refrigerator Without Losing Your Cool

Raid the Refrigerator Without Losing Your Cool

Bringing innovation and distinctive design together, LG’s new refrigerator with InstaView® Door-in-Door® will enhance even the most beautifully crafted kitchen. The glass panel illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door.

Reach Favourites Fast

The popular Door-in-Door® design offers quick and easy access to favourite foods.

Fit More With The Adjustable Bin

The adjustable bin smoothly glides up and down to fit snacks and drinks of all sizes.
One Size Fits All

One Size Fits All

From pitchers to pint glasses, this external filtered ice & water dispenser can accommodate just about any container. The water and ice dispenser in this LG STUDIO refrigerator is one of the tallest around, measuring in at an ultra-accommodating 12.6 inches. The convenient Measured Fill feature lets you select the exact amount of filtered water in ounces (4,8,16, or 32).
Round Out Your Entertaining with Craft Ice™

Round Out Your Entertaining with Craft Ice™

Serve up better tasting drinks with LG's exclusive slow-melting, round ice-Craft Ice™. Dual ice makers automatically create standard ice cubs, crushed ice and slow-melting round Craft Ice™ for all your entertaining needs.

Cubed Ice

Easily dispense standard cubed ice from the door of your refrigerator.

Crushed Ice

Dispense crushed ice with the push of a button.
What's Inside Counts

What's Inside Counts

Cool Guard metal interior panel walls helps maintain cold air while adding a premium look surrounded by LG STUDIO's charcoal gray interior.
Smart Learner Intuitive Performance

Smart Learner Intuitive Performance

Part of the ThinQ® app, Smart Learner analyzes habits to anticipate temperature, ice & energy needs.

Qualifications

Qualifications

2-Year Warranty on Parts and Labour

*2 years (parts & labour), 7 years for sealed system (parts only), 10 years for Smart Inverter compressor (part only). See manual for details.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
23.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 30 3/4"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

23.5

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 33

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

717

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

InstaView

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG STUDIO

Product Type

French Door

Standard/Counter Depth

No/Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Studio Series Handle

Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

CAPACITY

Total Capacity (cu.ft)

23.5

Refrigerator Capacity (cu.ft)

15.4

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes

InstaView

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

717

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

311

Gross Weight (lb.)

335

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70.25

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68.875

Depth without door (inch)

24

Depth without handle (inch)

28.25

Depth with handle (inch)

30.75

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

42.625

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44.25

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38 x 73 x 33

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

1

Refrigerator Light

Micro Surface LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes

No. of Door Bins

1 Piece (Clear)

Vegetable Box

2 Humidity Crispers

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174024485

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Premium LED

Drawer_Freezer

3Tier Organization

Drawer Divider

Yes

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Dispenser Light

Yes

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

4.5

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

5.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Buy Directly

SRFVC2416S

SRFVC2416S

LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker