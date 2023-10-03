We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8 Ways To Live More Green
LG is always looking beyond the boundaries of innovation and constantly developing new technologies to help consumer’s live better and greener lives. If you want to reduce your environmental footprint through sustainable living, consider the eight tips below.
#1 Invest in products with sustainable packaging.
One of the best things you can do for the environment is to reduce your consumption of paper. You can reduce your consumption of paper by choosing eco-friendly products with recyclable packaging whenever possible. Whether you are purchasing a household appliance or a piece of clothing, try to choose the options that are designed with environmental sustainability in mind. For example, LG has recently adopted eco-friendly packaging for select soundbar models within the 2021 lineup, allowing you to purchase these items with as little impact on the environment as possible.
#2 Use eco-friendly cleaning products.
Most people use a variety of different products to clean their homes, some of which may contain harmful chemicals that are not environmentally friendly. By using cleaning products created with biodegradable formulas and sustainable packaging, you can reduce your negative impact on the environment. Opt for eco-friendly products1 that have been designed specifically to protect the environment, as well as the health of your family and pets.
#3 Inspect your home for thermal leaks annually.
When your home has thermal leaks, it will take more energy to maintain a comfortable temperature. For this reason, it is important to make sure that your home is free of leaks. To improve energy efficiency, inspect your home for thermal leaks at least once each year. You can also reduce your home's energy usage and monitor the operation of your AC by investing in a LG DUALCOOL™ Prestige, which allows you to monitor and control your home environment from the ThinQ® mobile app.
#4 Run your dishwasher only on a full load.
Running your dishwasher when it isn't completely full is a waste of water. For this reason, you should run the dishwasher only when you have loaded enough dishes to fill it. You can also ensure a sparkling clean every time by upgrading your dishwasher to one with steam technology. For example, LG's dishwashers equipped with TrueSteam® and QuadWash® technology can give you a complete clean even with the fullest of loads.
#5 Store leftovers more efficiently to avoid waste.
Most people purchase more food than they actually use, which leads to food waste. Optimizing your storage of food not only reduces waste and lowers your grocery bills, but it also means you will spend less time cooking by using up leftovers. There are several strategies2 you can use to cut down on food waste, such as reduce buying too much in bulk, making sure you are storing your food in the proper containers for their best-before date, and saving all your leftovers.
#6 Take good care of your electronic appliances.
Failing to perform required maintenance on electronic appliances leads to reduced efficiency and a shorter lifespan for each appliance. In order to get the most benefit from your appliances, care3 for them according to the instructions in your manual.
#7 Save water by washing smaller loads.
If you frequently wash smaller loads of laundry, consider investing in a top-loading pedestal washing machine like LG’s TWINWash™ Pedestal Washer. A small washer that can be placed beneath the main washer to take care of lighter loads, this machine can wash smaller amounts of materials using less water and less energy. Combine the pedestal washer with the Ultra Large Front Load Washer so you can wash two loads at once, or wash one load at a time in whichever compartment is more suitable.
#8 Invest in more sustainable electronics.
Instead of re-purchasing and throwing out a number of wasteful electronics over the years, look closer at the ways that your new home set up can be more eco-friendly. This can include reducing your e-waste or purchasing electronics with sustainable materials and packaging. The LG OLED TV does not require a backlighting structure, which means it uses fewer components than LED-LCD TV. Because these components are mostly made from plastics, choosing an LG OLED TV reduces your plastic consumption and is better for the environment. In addition to your TV, soundbars can improve your home theater experience considerably, but not all soundbars are environmentally friendly. LG’s 2021 soundbars now use recycled materials, including resin, to construct the outer cases for select models and has adopted eco-friendly packaging for its entire 2021 lineup. Using recycled molded pulp, LG has dramatically reduced impact on the environment. What’s more, the packaging is designed in an “L” shape so a greater number of soundbars can fit in a typical delivery truck, lowering CO2 emissions as well.
If being environmentally friendly and maximizing sustainability is one of your goals, there are plenty of steps you can take to achieve it. By following the tips above, you can live greener and rest easy knowing that you are doing your part to protect the environment.