8 Ways To Live More Green

LG is always looking beyond the boundaries of innovation and constantly developing new technologies to help consumer’s live better and greener lives. If you want to reduce your environmental footprint through sustainable living, consider the eight tips below.

#1 Invest in products with sustainable packaging.

One of the best things you can do for the environment is to reduce your consumption of paper. You can reduce your consumption of paper by choosing eco-friendly products with recyclable packaging whenever possible. Whether you are purchasing a household appliance or a piece of clothing, try to choose the options that are designed with environmental sustainability in mind. For example, LG has recently adopted eco-friendly packaging for select soundbar models within the 2021 lineup, allowing you to purchase these items with as little impact on the environment as possible.

#2 Use eco-friendly cleaning products.

Most people use a variety of different products to clean their homes, some of which may contain harmful chemicals that are not environmentally friendly. By using cleaning products created with biodegradable formulas and sustainable packaging, you can reduce your negative impact on the environment. Opt for eco-friendly products1 that have been designed specifically to protect the environment, as well as the health of your family and pets.

#3 Inspect your home for thermal leaks annually.