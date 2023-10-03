We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™
Born to Game
Heros of 2023 UltraGear™
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate
What are the New Features of UltraGear™
Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate
A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
SELF-LIT OLED
SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides a immersive gaming experience with its rich colour expression and the contrast ratio as well as the fast response time.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).
Designed to Immerse in Gaming
The 800R curvature can help gamers feel as if they are in the center of the game, and the new Hexagon lighting with a 4-side borderless design enhances your gaming experience. Also, the adjustable base and Remote Control allow gamers to play conveniently and comfortably.
Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and slim design.
Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and slim design
*The 800R curvature only apply 45GR95QE model.