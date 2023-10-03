About Cookies on This Site

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (23.8" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

24MP48HQ-P

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size (Inches)

23.8”

Panel Type (TN, IPS)

IPS

Colour Depth

16.7 Million Colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745 x 0.2745

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Screen Resolution

1920 × 1080

Brightness

250 cd/m²

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

Response Time (ms)

5ms

Viewing Angle

178 / 178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare, 3H

FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

INPUTS

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes

POWER

Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal Consumption On (Typical)

25W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Set with stand (WxDxH)

549.9x187.4x409mm 21.6” x 7.3” x 16.1”

Set without stand (WxDxH)

549.9x62.5x330.4mm 21.6” x 2.4” x 13”

Box (WxDxH)

619x399x114mm 24.3” x 15.7” x 4.4”

Set with Stand

2.8kg, 6.1lbs

Set without Stand

2.6kg, 5.7lbs

Box

4.1kg, 9lbs

UPC CODE

UPC Code

719192199682

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying