We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™
Stunning Image Quality
SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Various Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™
Easy Installation
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
New DualUp Monitor UNBOXING and SETUP
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
More Screen and Less Space
DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors, at one screen.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ergonomic Movement within Eye Rotation Range
*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (Counterclockwise), Height 130mm, Down Height 35mm, Tilt ±25°.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111250391.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Ideal Monitor for Creating, Developing, and Multitasking
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
How to Utilize DualUp Monitor Set-up
PBP & Built-in KVM*
*KVM: Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse.
**It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable, and USB2.0 upstream cable included with the package.
**DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
Space-saving and Flexible Workstation Setup
C-Clamp & Grommet
One Click Mount
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27.6
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 2880
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:18
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
-
Product name
-
DualUp
-
Year
-
2022
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
190W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
40W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
28.31W
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
13.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
9
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
745 x 240 x 557
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
481.5 x 843.2 x 461.3
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:18
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18195 x 0.18195
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 2880
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
-
27.6
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
240
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Size [cm]
-
70.1
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
7W x 2
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
2560x2880 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
Built-in KVM
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Low Blue Light
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
DC Extension cable 1.4m Black, Ergo+ stand, Body cable cover, Body top cover, Wrench
-
USB A to B
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)