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27-inch UltraGear™ G6, QHD 300Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth.
The 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immerse in true colors, conquer the game
LG UltraGear 27G64NA supports a wide color spectrum, 93% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming with
1ms (GtG)
The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you focused
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smarter control, seamless switching
by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from https://www.lg.com/ca_en/ for proper use.
Sleek and streamlined design for gaming
Experience our space-efficient design featuring a fully adjustable base with tilt, pivot, and height.A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
2560 x 1440
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI P3 93%
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
Display - Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
FEATURES
Reader Mode
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
FPS Counter
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
VRR
YES
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Display Port
YES
Power Cord
Black / 1.5m
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(2ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
USB Downstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0, service only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
780 × 443 × 122mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
612.7 x 361.4 x 52.6mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
612.7 x 524.5 x 214.2mm(UP) / 612.7 x 394.5 x 214.2mm(DOWN)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.2kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.6kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.6kg
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
350cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI P3 88%
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI P3 93%
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
800:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
68.47
Size [Inch]
27
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
OneClick Stand
YES
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
19V / 2.53A
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
STANDARD
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
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