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27-inch UltraGear™ G6, QHD 300Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor

27-inch UltraGear™ G6, QHD 300Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor

27G64NA-B
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear™ G6, QHD 300Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor 27G64NA-B
15 degree side view
left side view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Close-up of the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560×1440.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and DisplayHDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
tilted front view
top view
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear™ G6, QHD 300Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor 27G64NA-B
15 degree side view
left side view
Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.
Close-up of the LG UltraGear 32-inch gaming monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560×1440.
Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with 99% sRGB color gamut, IPS, and DisplayHDR certification.
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 200Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.
Comparison image showing fast on-screen transitions enabled by a 1ms (GtG) response time, delivering smoother and more responsive gameplay visuals on a gaming monitor.
Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.
Feature overview image showing a gaming monitor interface with Dual Mode display adjustment, Smart Screen Split for multitasking layouts, one-click video call launch, and a Personalized Picture Wizard for customized screen settings.
Rear view of a gaming monitor showing its connectivity ports, including two HDMI™ 2.0 inputs and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports with DSC support.
Front and side views of a gaming monitor illustrating its overall dimensions and profile design.
tilted front view
top view

Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS display
  • 300Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms (GtG) Response Time
  • DisplayHDR 400 with DCI-P3 95%
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Clutter-free L-Stand
More
UltraGear™ G6 logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

UltraGear™ G6 logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

27-inch QHD
300Hz Gaming Monitor

Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.

Front view of a gaming monitor displayed in a futuristic, neon-styled environment.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: a 27-inch 16:9 QHD IPS display with 2560×1440 resolution, DCI-P3 93% color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, a 300Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, HDMI 2.1, and Adaptive Sync with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Feature overview of a gaming monitor highlighting: a 27-inch 16:9 QHD IPS display with 2560×1440 resolution, DCI-P3 93% color gamut, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, a 300Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time, HDMI 2.1, and Adaptive Sync with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support.

Display

Display

Clarity that keeps you in control

With its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth.

The 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.

Close-up of the LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560×1440.

Close-up of the LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor displaying a sci-fi game scene, highlighting its 16:9 QHD resolution of 2560×1440.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immerse in true colors, conquer the game

LG UltraGear 27G64NA supports a wide color spectrum, 93% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

Futuristic battle scene displayed on a gaming monitor, showcasing vivid colors with a 93% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

SPEED
Motorcycle racing scene displayed on a gaming monitor, illustrating a 300Hz refresh rate for fluid gaming motion.

Fluid gaming motion with
300Hz refresh rate

To bring a 300Hz refresh rate for fluid, crystal-clear visuals, while minimizing motion blur.

Dive into more immersive gameplay with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming with
1ms (GtG)

The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

TECHNOLOGY

TECHNOLOGY

Smooth motion that keeps you focused

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.

Racing scene from Assetto Corsa Competizione displayed on a gaming monitor, featuring Adaptive Sync support with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for smooth, tear-free gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smarter control, seamless switching
by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

Download

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from https://www.lg.com/ca_en/ for proper use.

Sleek and streamlined design for gaming

Experience our space-efficient design featuring a fully adjustable base with tilt, pivot, and height.A clutter-free slim stand is designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Wall Mount icon.

Wall Mount

Front and rear views of a gaming monitor, showcasing a sleek, streamlined design with a slim stand and clean rear profile.

Front and rear views of a gaming monitor, showcasing a sleek, streamlined design with a slim stand and clean rear profile.

HDMI icon

HDMI™ 2.1 x2

DisplayPort icon.

DisplayPort1.4 x2

with DSC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    27

  • Display - Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI P3 93%

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    300

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • VRR

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Power Cord

    Black / 1.5m

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(2ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0, service only)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    780 × 443 × 122mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612.7 x 361.4 x 52.6mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    612.7 x 524.5 x 214.2mm(UP) / 612.7 x 394.5 x 214.2mm(DOWN)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.2kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.6kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    4.6kg

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    350cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI P3 88%

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI P3 93%

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2331 x 0.2331mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    300

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.47

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19V / 2.53A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

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