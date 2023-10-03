32” Class QHD Gaming Monitor with G-SYNC™ (31.5” Diagonal)

About Cookies on This Site

Specs

32GK850G-B

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

31.5"

Panel Type

VA

Color Gamut (CIE1931)

72%

Color Depth(Number of Colors)

8bits, 16.7M

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.2724 x 0.2724

Response Time(GTG)

5ms (Faster)

Refresh Rate

144Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

2560x1440

Brightness

350nits (typ) / 280nits (Min)

Contrast Ratio

Mega

Viewing Angle

178 / 178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2, 1ea)

DisplayPort OverClock

2560x1440/144Hz | 2560x1440/165Hz (OverClock)

USB

USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

55W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

Less than 0.5W

DC Off (Max.)

Less than 0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader

Ratio

Full Wide, Original, 1:1

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (1.4)

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

G-SYNC

Yes

Overclock

Yes

Game mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

On Screen Control

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

28.16" x 23.78" x 10.72"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

28.16" x 16.69" x 2.25"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

36.5" x 20.3" x 8.39"

With Stand Weight

18.73 lbs

Without Stand Weight

14.77 lbs

Shipping Weight

27.12 lbs

STAND

Ergonomic Stand

Yes

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes (-5~15)

Swivel (Angle)

Yes (-20~+20)

Height (mm)

Yes (110mm)

Pivot

Yes (0~90_Clockwise)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

Display Port

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Cable Holder

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192617322

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

