24” HD Smart TV with webOS 3.5
*Magic Remote is not included (Available separately).
All Spec
Screen Size
23.6"
Resolution
1366 x 768
Panel Type
Wide Viewing Angle
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 68% (CIE1931)
Colour Bit
8bit
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.38175 x 0.38175
Brightness (Typ.)
200 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
Response Time_Typ. (GTG)
14ms (GtG at Faster)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178˚ (R/L), 178˚ (U/D)
HDMI
2 Each
Composite
Yes (1EA)
Component
Yes (1EA)
USB
Yes
RCA Input
Yes
Optical Out
Yes
Type
Internal
Speaker Output
5W x 2
Virtual Sound
Yes
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
Equalizer
Yes
Type (w/ Watt)
External Power (Adapter)
Input
100~240V
Normal On (Typ.)
26W
DC Off (Max)
<0.5W
HDCP
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Eye Comfort Mode
Yes
ARC-PC
same as ARC-Video
ARC-Video
16:9, ORIGINAL, 4:3, VERTICAL ZOOM, ALL-DIRECTION ZOOM, JUST SCAN
Motion Eye Care
Yes
Energy Saving
Yes
Music
Yes
Photo & Video
Yes
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
Yes
Quick Start
Yes
Launcher (Recent/home/My Apps)
Yes
LG Content Store - Premium, Apps & Games
Yes
Media Share - Network File Brower, Google Dial
Yes
Screen Share - Miracast, WiDi
Yes
Wi-Fi B/in/Wi-Fi Ready - WiFi Direct, Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
Web Browser
Yes
Analog
NTSC
Digital
ATSC
VESA
75 x 75
UL / cUL
Yes
FCC-B
Yes
DTS (DTS 2.0 Channel)
Yes
Dolby Audio
Yes
Product with Stand (WxHxD)
22.2" x 15.5" x 5.9"
Product without Stand (WxHxD)
22.2" x 13.4" x 2.3"
Shipping Size (WxHxD)
27.6" x 5.6" x 15.8"
Product Weight with Stand
7.9 lbs
Product Weight without Stand
7.2 lbs
Shipping Weight
10.6 lbs
2020 Model
Yes
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labor
24LM530S-PU
24” HD Smart TV with webOS 3.5