27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor
Details mastered
En el escritorio, hay un monitor ultrafino que muestra trabajos de Photoshop. Junto al monitor, hay una lámpara de escritorio, un mouse, papel y lápices de colores.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Enjoy your creativity
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD monitor. UltraFine™ supports 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits brightness, and a 3-side borderless design that provides an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.
Display
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
IPS (178° Wide view)
Image quality
HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
300nits brightness
Feature
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment
HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%
See amazing colours
HDR technology is now applied to various content. Our monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.
La pantalla contiene varios colores que representan UHD 4K y, en la esquina inferior izquierda, hay un logotipo que indica HDR y DCI-P3 90 %.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal working experience through convenient tilt, height, swivel and pivot adjustment.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US550 in the LG.com Support Menu.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
40W(19V/2.1A)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
STANDARD
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
690x447x167
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x363.5x45.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x539.2x253.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.8
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
(Only for customers located in Canada)