27" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (27" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
27"
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.1554mm x 0.1554mm
-
Response Time
-
5ms GTG
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840x2160
-
Brightness
-
Typical 250nits, Min 200nits
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare, 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
Display Port
-
Yes(x1, ver 1.2)
-
Type
-
Built-in Power (40W)
-
Input
-
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
-
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Yes
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.9" x 2.4" x 14.8"
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.9" x 8.0" x 18.2"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
28.0" x 17.7" x 5.5"
-
Box (WxDxH)
-
627 x 139 x 405
-
With Stand Weight
-
12.3 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
15.9 lbs
-
VESA® Size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes(OnScreen Control)
-
TCO
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
VCCI
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192606579
-
Speaker
-
Not available
