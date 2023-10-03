About Cookies on This Site

34'' Curved UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR 10 Built-in KVM Monitor with USB Type-C™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

34'' Curved UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR 10 Built-in KVM Monitor with USB Type-C™
34WQ73A-B

34WQ73A-B

34'' Curved UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR 10 Built-in KVM Monitor with USB Type-C™

34WQ73A-B
LG UltraWide™

*Simulated image.

Display
IPS
34” QHD (3440 x 1440)
Colour
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
USB(RJ45) Port
PICTURE THAT POPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) with HDR10

PICTURE THAT POPS

Immerse yourself in a world of brilliant colour from HDR10 that helps enhance picture quality and sRGB 99% (Typ.), 90% (Min.) colour range to make games pop.

*Simulated image.

IPS Display

IPS Display

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

HDR10

HDR10

Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control software allows you to control various display settings with a single mouse click. Screen Split will help you divide the whole display area with no hassle

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.Experience.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

Dynamic Action Sync®

Action as it Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with reduced input lag and unbelievable performance.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.

Black Stabilizer®

Gameplay Never in the Dark

Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience by brightening dark scenes for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.

Reader Mode

Easy Viewing, Comfortable Reading

Watch your monitor for longer periods of time. Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for reading by reducing blue light.

Easy Viewing, Comfortable Reading

*Simulated Image

Ergonomic Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

An immersive experience that's all screen. Beautiful and practically bezel-less. Stay in the game with a virtually borderless screen on three sides and curve design that keeps you immersed in every moment.

 

icon

One Click Stand

Easy installation

 

icon

Height

0~110mm

 

icon

Tilt

-5~20°

Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.

*Simulated image.
*Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34.14

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Curvature

3800R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2022

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2325 x 0.2325

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.705

Size [Inch]

34.14

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Curvature

3800R

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Others (Features)

Built-in KVM

PBP

2PBP

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Cable Holder

Display Port

YES

USB-C

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

145W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

55W

Type

Built-in Power

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

969.0 x 498 x 171

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0(↑) 816.7 x 459.7 x 260.0(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.6

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

Built-in KVM

YES

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

LAN (RJ-45)

YES

34WQ73A-B

34WQ73A-B

34'' Curved UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR 10 Built-in KVM Monitor with USB Type-C™