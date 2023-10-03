We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
EXPERIENCE WORLD-CLASS PERFORMANCE.
Large Screen TV
Big Games Need a Big Screen.
LG OLED TVs make you feel like you're watching every game in person. Huge 77, 83, and 88-inch screens showcase big games in breathtaking detail — and with a wide viewing angle, you get an equally great view from every seat in the room.
Four people sitting on a couch watching a large screen TV displaying a soccer stadium filled with spectators.
*Large screen refers to the 88ZX, 83C1, 77G1, and 77C1 models.
OLED Motion Pro
All the Action in All Its Glory.
Because LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that illuminate one by one, they can display fast-moving sport with less blur than backlit LED TVs. OLED Motion Pro inserts black data of adaptive duration to reduce motion blur. This delivers smoother action and a clearer viewing experience than before*, allowing you to witness the quick and subtle detail of every play, in every type of sport.
An image of a golf player hitting a golf ball to the hole and a close up of a blurry golf ball is located left with the text of ‘Without OLED Motion Pro’ on the upper left of the image. An image of a golf player hitting a golf ball to the hole and a close up of a clearer golf ball is located right with the text of ‘With OLED Motion Pro’ on the upper left of the image.
*Compared to previous model
*OLED Motion Pro is included in G1, C1, B1 models.
*Screen images simulated.
Think You’ve Found Your Perfect TV?
Sports Alert
Stay Up-to-Date with Your Teams.
Catch every moment of your favourite teams with Sports Alert. As soon as you register, you'll receive notifications about results, fixtures, and start times. You can also keep track of your teams with automatic updates throughout games.
A couple sitting on a couch is watching a soccer game on a TV displaying the notification of other sport game on the bottom left.
Different types of notifications about results, fixtures, and start times are listed horizontally under the image.
*The supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service not available for Russia.
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Make Every Game a Home Game.
Bluetooth Surround Ready fully immerses you in a three-dimensional sporting atmosphere. All you have to do is connect two identical Bluetooth speakers to your LG OLED TV. Position them as rear speakers and they work together with the TV audio to deliver a big game feeling.
Five people sitting on the couch are watching a large screen TV displaying a soccer game with Bluetooth speakers making surrounding sound.
*Connection Available : LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Connection Available : JBL Clip3/Go2/Go, MARSHALL STOCKWELL II, B&O Beoplay P2, Canston LX-C600, Sony SRS-XB22.
*Speakers sold separately.