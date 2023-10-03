About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2

PF610P

LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2

LG CineBeam

Cinematic Experience Throughout Your Space

With LG CineBeam portable projector, you can transform your space into a cinematic experience.
Display

Full HD (1920 x 1080) LED
Up to 120-inch Screen

Brightness
1,000 ANSI Lumens
4Channel LED technology
Convenience
AirPlay 2 / Miracast® / Bluetooth
Smart projector webOS
Up to 120-inch of Full HD Resolution

Just Put It on Where You Want to Make Your Theater

LG PF610P provides the clarity of images in Full HD (1920 x 1080) high resolution. Experience a cinematic viewing environment with up to 120-inch screen.

Comparison of HD 720P resolution, and FULL HD 1080P resolution

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Conventional
  • HDR

Faithful to The Original Picture

Previously, HDR Tone Mapping delivers identical picture quality as the average of full frames. As The PF610P adopts HDR10 with Dynamic tone mapping, on a frame-by-frame basis, it can deliver suitable picture quality each frame.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model, is not supported in HDR10 and Dynamic tone mapping.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG CineBeam portable projector with 1,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

1,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

With 1,000 ANSI lumens, LG CineBeam portable projector can produce clear images in the indoor and outdoor environment at night or early evening.

*1,000 ANSI lumens brightness based on the perceived brightness of projected image, and it may vary due to the environment of use.

  • Conventional 3Ch LED
  • 4Ch LED

4Ch LED with Wheel-less Tech

LG 4Channel LED uses RGB separate color and Dynamic green. Since Dynamic green adjusts brightness and color tone, LG LED CineBeam delivers an accurate, bright, and vibrant picture.
AirPlay 2 Miracast® Bluetooth

Advanced Wireless Connection

You simply share videos, photos, and music from your Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac to LG PF610P with AirPlay 2*. Also, LG PF610P supports Screen-share (for wireless Miracast®** supporting devices) and Bluetooth pairing.

LG PF610P with advanced wireless connection

*AirPlay 2: Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
**Miracast: Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.

LG CineBeam projector to enjoy various contents

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 5.0, you can explore a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connect to your Wi-Fi network. Also, you can enjoy video contents with built-in apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney , YouTube and Apple TV.

*Netflix is not supported.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required. Supported services may differ by country.

Need Only 2.65m Distance For the 100-inch Screen

Change the projected screen size from 60-inch to 120-inch screen with Throw Ratio
1.195**. You can move and put the projector to easily set up any wall space as a
screen.
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard
LG CineBeam projector to enjoy in the backyard




*The texture of the wall, location of projector, and projection angle can affect the screen quality.
**Throw Ratio 1.195: LG PF610P can project a 60-inch screen from a distance of 1.59m, an 80-inch screen from a distance of 2.12m, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 3.18m.

Fundamental Technologies for Convenience and Durability

4 Corner Keystone for Easy Installation

If you want to enjoy the content on an accurate ratio screen, you can adjust the screen corner by corner. 4 corner keystone corrects horizontal and vertical distortion of the picture.

30,000 Hrs. Longer-lasting LED

The powerful LED light source displays bright images and lasts up to 30,000 hours. If you played videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the LED light source would last for 10 years.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

2700

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

26dB(A)

Energy Saving Med.

27dB(A)

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

28dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

85%↑

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

1.6x

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

40" ~ 300"

Standard (lens to wall)

150"@4.3~6.9m, 100"@2.9~4.6m, 40"@1.1~1.8m

Throw Ratio

1.3 - 2.08

LENS SHIFT

Lens Shift

V +-60% / H +-24%

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

0% (+110% ~ -110%)

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

20,000 Hrs

Type

Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

SOUND

Clear Voice

YES (Clear Voice lll)

Output

5W + 5W Stereo

Dolby Atmos compatible

YES (Pass through)

WiSA Ready (Dongle)

YES (EU : up to 5.1Ch MEA : 2.0Ch only) (Dongle and Speakers sold separately)

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

337 x 410 x 145

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

11

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Digital(HDMI)

Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

3

RJ45

1

USB Type-A

2 (USB2.0)

IP control

YES

RS-232C

YES

12V Trigger

YES

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

YES

Leg-Stand

YES

Local Key

Joystick

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

YES

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Warranty Card

YES

Remote Control - Motion

YES (Magic Lighting Remote)

FEATURES

Black Level Control

YES

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

YES

Bluetooth Sound out

YES

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

YES

Color Management System (Expert control)

YES

Color Temperature Adjustment

YES

Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

YES

Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

YES

Contents Suggestion

YES

Digital Keystone Correction

V-Keystone

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

YES

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

YES

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

YES

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

YES

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

YES (Min/Med/Max)

Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

YES

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

YES

Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

YES (On / Off)

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

YES

HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

YES (eARC)

HDMI simplink(CEC)

YES

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

YES

Image Flip

YES (Horizontal/Vertical)

Internet Browser

YES

LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

YES

Noise Reduction

YES

Platform (OS, UI)

webOS 5.0 (Smart)

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

YES

Premium CP

YES

Processor

Quad Core

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

Self Diagnosis

YES

Setting Guide

YES (Bean Bird)

Store Mode

YES

Super Resolution (Expert Control)

YES (4K)

Upscaler

YES (4K)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

YES

White balance setting (Expert control)

YES

Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

YES (Thru TV Plus App)

Background Image

YES

HDCP

HDCP 2.2 (HDCP2.3 compatible)

HDR

HDR10, HLG

HDR Effect

YES

Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

HDR Tone Mapping

YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

Real Cinema

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Smooth Gradation

YES

TruMotion

YES (up to 4096x2160)

Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

YES (up to 4K/30Hz)

AI Speaker Compatibility

Apple Homekit works-with

Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)

Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)

FILMMAKER mode

YES

HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

YES

Callibration II (Auto Calibration / CalMan)

YES

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

300W

Power Supply

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Stand-by Power

<0.5W

PF610P

LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2