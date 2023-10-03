We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2
LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2
Just Put It on Where You Want to Make Your Theater
Comparison of HD 720P resolution, and FULL HD 1080P resolution
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
HDR
Faithful to The Original Picture
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model, is not supported in HDR10 and Dynamic tone mapping.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1,000 ANSI lumens brightness based on the perceived brightness of projected image, and it may vary due to the environment of use.
-
Conventional 3Ch LED
-
4Ch LED
4Ch LED with Wheel-less Tech
Advanced Wireless Connection
LG PF610P with advanced wireless connection
*AirPlay 2: Mirroring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
**Miracast: Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Netflix is not supported.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required. Supported services may differ by country.
Need Only 2.65m Distance For the 100-inch Screen
1.195**. You can move and put the projector to easily set up any wall space as a
screen.
*The texture of the wall, location of projector, and projection angle can affect the screen quality.
**Throw Ratio 1.195: LG PF610P can project a 60-inch screen from a distance of 1.59m, an 80-inch screen from a distance of 2.12m, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 3.18m.
Fundamental Technologies for Convenience and Durability
4 Corner Keystone for Easy Installation
All Spec
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
2700
-
Contrast Ratio
-
2,000,000:1
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
26dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
27dB(A)
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
28dB(A)
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
85%↑
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
1.6x
-
Screen Size
-
40" ~ 300"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
150"@4.3~6.9m, 100"@2.9~4.6m, 40"@1.1~1.8m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.3 - 2.08
-
Lens Shift
-
V +-60% / H +-24%
-
Projection Offset
-
0% (+110% ~ -110%)
-
Life Hours
-
20,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
-
Clear Voice
-
YES (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
-
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
YES (Pass through)
-
WiSA Ready (Dongle)
-
YES (EU : up to 5.1Ch MEA : 2.0Ch only) (Dongle and Speakers sold separately)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
337 x 410 x 145
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
11
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Audio out
-
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
3
-
RJ45
-
1
-
USB Type-A
-
2 (USB2.0)
-
IP control
-
YES
-
RS-232C
-
YES
-
12V Trigger
-
YES
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
Leg-Stand
-
YES
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
-
YES
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE/CB
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
-
YES
-
Remote Control - Motion
-
YES (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Black Level Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
YES
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
YES
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
-
YES
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
-
YES
-
Contents Suggestion
-
YES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
V-Keystone
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
YES (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
YES
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
-
YES (On / Off)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
YES
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
-
YES (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
-
YES
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
YES
-
Image Flip
-
YES (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Internet Browser
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
-
YES
-
Noise Reduction
-
YES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 5.0 (Smart)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
YES
-
Premium CP
-
YES
-
Processor
-
Quad Core
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
YES (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Self Diagnosis
-
YES
-
Setting Guide
-
YES (Bean Bird)
-
Store Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
-
YES (4K)
-
Upscaler
-
YES (4K)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
YES
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
-
YES
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
-
YES (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Background Image
-
YES
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2 (HDCP2.3 compatible)
-
HDR
-
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
-
YES (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
HDR Tone Mapping
-
YES (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Real Cinema
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Smooth Gradation
-
YES
-
TruMotion
-
YES (up to 4096x2160)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
-
YES (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
AI Speaker Compatibility
-
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
-
YES (High / Medium / Low / Off)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
-
YES (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User)
-
FILMMAKER mode
-
YES
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
-
YES
-
Callibration II (Auto Calibration / CalMan)
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
300W
-
Power Supply
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Stand-by Power
-
<0.5W
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
PF610P
LG CineBeam PF610P Full HD LED Smart Portable Projector with Apple AirPlay 2