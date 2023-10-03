About Cookies on This Site

Specialty/Kimchi Refrigerator

Specialty/Kimchi Refrigerator

LMNS14420V

Specialty/Kimchi Refrigerator

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
14.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
29 1/2" x 70" x 31 1/2"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

30"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

Counter Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

14

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

ThinQ®

Wi-Fi

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

14.3

Total (cu.ft.)

14.3

FEATURES

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

269

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

COOLING

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

7

Freshness Guard Covers

4 (Upper Compartment)

Fresh Lock Covers

2 (Middle and Bottom Compartment)

Fresh Air Filter

4 Air Filters (1 in each Compartment)

OPTIONS

Available Options

Fridge (Low, Medium, High), Produce (Low, Medium, High), Kimchi (Low, Medium, High), Meat/Fish, Rice/Grain, Storage, Fast Chill, Fermentation, Kimchi+

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

Smooth Touch Control / White LED

Door Alarm

Yes

Customized Airtight Containers

14 Total

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

ThinQ®

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

6 (Fixed)

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

6 Total (Left 3 + Right 3)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Handles

Pocket Handles

Available Colors

Platinum Silver

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

31 1/2"

Depth without Handles

31 1/2"

Depth without Door

26 7/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

42 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

70"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

29 1/2"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

34 1/2"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

34 1/2"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

271 lbs / 293 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

31 7/8" x 73 7/8" x 32 7/8"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts & Labor)

7 Years

Inverter Linear Compressor

10 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

048231796408

