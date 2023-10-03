About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
36" InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator, 23 cu. ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

36" InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator, 23 cu. ft.

LMXC23796S

36" InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator, 23 cu. ft.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LMXC23796S
CAPACITY
22.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 68 7/8" x 29 5/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

No

Counter Depth

Yes

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

23

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

Yes

Dispenser

Ice & Water

ThinQ®

Wi-Fi

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

SUMMARY

Door Type

French 4-Door

Refrigerator Type

InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

Color

Stainless Steel

Counter Depth (in.)

Yes

ThinQ®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

13.30 cu. ft.

CustomChill® Drawer

2.80 cu. ft.

Freezer

6.40 cu. ft.

Total

22.5 cu. ft.

FEATURES

InstaView™ Door-in-Door® w/ ColdSaver™ Panel

Yes

CustomChill® Drawer

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser®

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus®

Daily Ice Production

3.5 lbs / 3.8 (IcePlus™)

Ice Storage Capacity

3.0 lbs

Smart Cooling Plus System

Yes

Multi Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

8

Inverter Linear Compressor

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes (LT120F)

Dual Evaporator

Yes

Display Type

Smooth Touch Control (White LED)

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed/1 Folding)

Folding Shelf

Yes

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers/1 Bonus Drawer

EasyReach® Bin

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED (Ceiling and Side)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

6 Total (2 Gallon Sized, 1 Regular, 3 Half)

Door Bin Construction

Clear , Opaque, Silver Deco

CUSTOMCHILL™ DRAWER

Dividers

2

Temperature Range

29˚, 33˚, 37˚, 42˚ F/ -2 ˚, 1 ˚, 3 ˚, 6˚ C

Handle

SmartPull®

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

3-Tier Organization®

Handle

SmartPull® Freezer Handle

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Freezer Light

Premium LED

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Stainless Steel

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Available Colors

Stainless Steel (S)

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

32 1/8"

Depth without Handles

29 5/8"

Depth without Door

24 3/4"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

44"

Height to Top of Case

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

45"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

40"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

371 lbs / 404 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 33"

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System,10 Years on Linear Compressor

UPC

048231788861

What people are saying