We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STUDIO - 36" InstaView Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator, 24 cu. ft.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
Yes
-
LG Brand
-
No
-
36"
-
Yes
-
Standard Depth
-
No
-
Counter Depth
-
Yes
-
24
-
Yes
-
InstaView Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
Dispenser
-
Ice & Water
-
SmartThinQ®
-
WiFi
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
No
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
LG STUDIO
-
Yes
-
Door Type
-
French 3-Door
-
Refrigerator Type
-
InstaView™ Door-in-Door®
-
Counter Depth (in.)
-
Yes
-
SmartThinQ™
-
Yes
-
Type
-
3-Door Counter Depth French Door
-
Refrigerator
-
15.6 cu. ft.
-
Freezer
-
7.9 cu. ft.
-
Total
-
23.5 cu. ft.
-
InstaView™ Door-in-Door® w/ ColdSaver™ Panel
-
Yes
-
Energy Rating
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Energy Consumption
-
716 kWh/Year
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Type
-
External Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Ice System
-
Slim SpacePlus® Ice System
-
Water Filtration System
-
LT1000P
-
Smart Cooling Plus System
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
10
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
IcePlus™
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
Multi-Air-Flow™ Technology
-
Temperature Controls
-
SmoothTouch External (White LED)
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 split (1folding)
-
Folding Shelf
-
Yes
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2-Humidity Crispers, 1 Condiment Box
-
Glide N’ Serve® Pantry Drawer
-
Yes (Digital Control)
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED
-
No. of Shelves/Bin
-
R : 9
-
Door Bin Construction
-
R : 2 Piece (Clear+STS Bar), L : 3 Piece (Clear+Opaque+Spray Deco)
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawers
-
3
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Ice Bin
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
No. of Door Bins/Drawers/Construction
-
3-Tier Organization
-
Contour Door
-
Flat
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Stainless Steel
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless Steel (S), Black Stainless Steel (D)
-
Handles
-
LG STUDIO Style Handles
-
Depth with Handles
-
30 7/8"
-
Depth without Handles
-
28 3/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
24 1/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
42 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
70 1/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
40"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
330 lbs./371 lbs.
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 33"
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Years Parts and Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System (Parts & Labor), 10 Years on Linear Compressor (Parts Only)
-
UPC
-
048231794589
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)