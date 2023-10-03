About Cookies on This Site

30” French Door Refrigerator with Water dispenser, 21.8 cu.ft.

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

30” French Door Refrigerator with Water dispenser, 21.8 cu.ft.

LCFS22EXS

30” French Door Refrigerator with Water dispenser, 21.8 cu.ft.

Inverter Linear Compressor

LG Smart Cooling Plus

SmartDiagnosis™

Energy Star®

Inverter Linear Compressor
10 Year Warranty on Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the LG Inverter Linear Compressor is quieter and more durable. As the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*1 year (parts & labour), 7 years for sealed system (parts only), 10 years for Smart Inverter compressor (part only). See manual for details.

Call, Connect, Resolve

If you ever experience an issue with your LG refrigerator, you don't have to worry. The SmartDiagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.
Save money. Save energy

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LCFS22EXS
CAPACITY
21.8 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
29 3/4” x 68 1/2" x 35 1/2"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu. Ft.):

14.5 cu. ft.

Freezer (cu. Ft.)

7.3 cu. ft.

Total Capacity (cu. ft.)

21.8 cu. ft.

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

587

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Water Dispenser

Yes

Daily Ice Production (lbs.)

2.8

IcePlus™ Production (lbs.)

3.1

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs.)

12.0

Ice System

Factory Installed Ice Maker

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filter

LT700P

COOLING

Inverter Linear

Yes

Smart Cooling® System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Temperature Sensors

4

Refrigerant

R600a - Low Global Warming Potential, Zero Ozone Depletion Potential and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant than R134a

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane / White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

ADA Compliant

No

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid Cantilevered

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

7 Total (5 Gallon Sized, 2 Half)

Door Bin Construction

2 Piece (Clear + Opaque)

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Ice Bin / In-Door Ice

Icemaker & Ice bin in the freezer

Freezer Light

Ceiling LED

Freezer Handle

Vista

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

All Available Colours

Stainless Steel

Insulation

Cyclopentane - Low Global Warming Potential, and Zero Ozone Depletion Potential Blowing Agent

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

35 1/2"

Depth without Handles

33"

Depth without Door

29"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

44 3/4"

Height to Top of Case

67 1/4"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

68 1/2"

Width

29 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

38 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

33 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/2”

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

2"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

237 lbs. / 259 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

31 1/2” x 69 3/8” x 37 3/4”

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts only)

7 Years

Smart Inverter (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC CODES

LCFS22EXS (Stainless Steel)

195174059234

LCFS22EXS

