36" French Door Refrigerator with Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System, 27 cu.ft.
All Spec
-
Refrigerator
-
17.9 cu.ft.
-
Freezer
-
8.9 cu.ft.
-
Total
-
26.8 cu.ft.
-
Freezer Door Type
-
French 3-Door
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
715
-
Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Water Filtration System
-
LT700P
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Digital Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Control & Display
-
Membrane/White LED
-
Digital Temperature Sensors
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Operation
-
Yes
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
IcePlus
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split (3 Fixed, 1 Slide-in)
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bin
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Glide N Serve™ Pantry Drawer
-
Yes
-
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Premium LED
-
No. of Door Bins
-
6 (2 adj. Gallon)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
2 Piece (Clear+Opaque)
-
Drawers
-
2
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Drawer Divider
-
Yes
-
Handle
-
SmartPull™ Handle
-
Ice Bin
-
No
-
Freezer Light
-
Premium LED
-
Foam Door Insulation
-
Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Stainless Steel, Coated Metal
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts
-
Available Colors
-
Stainless Steel (ST)
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Depth with Handles
-
35 3/8''
-
Depth without Handles
-
32 7/8''
-
Depth without Door
-
29''
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
47 5/8"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90° with Handle)
-
44 1/4''
-
Width (Door Open 90° without Handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/2"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
1 3/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
-
Weight (lbs): Unit / Carton
-
342 lbs/ 367 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 38"
-
LFX28968ST
-
048231 784405
-
WARRANTY
-
1 year Parts & Labour, 7 years on Sealed System, 10 years parts on Linear Compressor
