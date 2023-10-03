We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled French Door Refrigerator
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Door Type
-
French 4-Door
-
SmartThinQ®
-
Yes
-
wi-fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
Total Capacity
-
27.8
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Standard Depth
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Energy Usage
-
724
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
-
Yes
-
Folding Shelf
-
1
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split (3 Fixed+1Folding)
-
Shelf Construction
-
Hybrid
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Hybrid Cantilevered
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
Shelf Construction
-
SpillProtector™ Tempered Glass
-
No. of Bins
-
6 Total
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
No. of Bins
-
6 Total (2 Adjustable Gallon Sized)
-
Drawers
-
2-Tier Organization
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Divider
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
LED Lighting
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Handle
-
Vista
-
Depth with Handles
-
36 1/4"
-
Depth without Handles
-
33 3/4"
-
Depth without Door
-
29 1/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
48 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
29 7/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
322 lbs./347lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 39"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Top 1", Back 2"
-
Parts & Labor
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Parts & Labor)
-
5 Years
-
Compressor (Parts & Labor)
-
5 Years
-
Linear Compressor (Parts Only)
-
6-10 Years
-
Handle
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Available Colours
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Back
-
Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts
-
Available Colours
-
PrintProof™ Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator
-
18.6
-
Freezer
-
9.2
-
Total
-
27.8
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Membrane/White LED
-
Ice System
-
Slim SpacePlus®
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Type
-
Integrated
-
Daily Ice Production (lbs)
-
3.5
-
IcePlus™ Production (lbs)
-
3.8
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)
-
2.5 + 4.0
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Water Filter
-
LT1000P
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
6
-
Smart Cooling® System
-
Yes
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Evaporator
-
Yes
