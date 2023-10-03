About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
28 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled French Door Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

28 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled French Door Refrigerator

LMXS28626S

28 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled French Door Refrigerator

LMXS28626S-Front view

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
27.8 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 36 1/4"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

SUMMARY

Door Type

French 4-Door

SmartThinQ®

Yes

wi-fi Enabled

Yes

Total Capacity

27.8

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Standard Depth

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

FEATURES

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Energy Usage

724

REFRIGERATOR

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

Folding Shelf

1

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed+1Folding)

Shelf Construction

Hybrid

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid Cantilevered

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

Shelf Construction

SpillProtector™ Tempered Glass

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

6 Total

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

No. of Bins

6 Total (2 Adjustable Gallon Sized)

FREEZER

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Divider

Yes

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Handle

Vista

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

36 1/4"

Depth without Handles

33 3/4"

Depth without Door

29 1/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

48 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Depth without Door

29 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

39 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

322 lbs./347lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

Installation Clearance

Top 1", Back 2"

WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts & Labor)

5 Years

Compressor (Parts & Labor)

5 Years

Linear Compressor (Parts Only)

6-10 Years

MATERIALS & FINISHES

Handle

Matching Commercial Handles

Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Available Colours

PrintProof™ Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Contour Door

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

18.6

Freezer

9.2

Total

27.8

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Display Type

Membrane/White LED

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus®

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

Integrated

Daily Ice Production (lbs)

3.5

IcePlus™ Production (lbs)

3.8

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)

2.5 + 4.0

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filter

LT1000P

COOLING

Linear Compressor

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Temperature Sensors

6

Smart Cooling® System

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Evaporator

Yes

What people are saying