We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28 cu ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the timeneeded for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
Ready to Serve, at Just the Right Temp
Focused Freshness
*Standard width french door refrigerator, excludes other LG manufactured products.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ..
The result may vary in actual usage.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
18.4
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
9.3
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
27.7
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
726
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
In-door Ice Maker Type
-
Cubed/Crushed
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
In-door Ice Maker
-
Yes (1)
-
Daily Ice Production (lbs)
-
3.5
-
IcePlus™ Production (lbs)
-
3.8
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)
-
2.5
-
Ice Plus
-
Yes
-
Filtration System
-
1 stage
-
Water Filter
-
LT1000P
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter
-
Evaporator
-
Yes (1)
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
2
-
Refrigerant
-
Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a/55g/1.94 oz)
-
Display Type
-
Membrane / White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split (4 Fixed)
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Shelf Trim
-
White decor
-
No. of Crisper Bins
-
2
-
Glide N’ Serve® Pantry Drawer
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Yes
-
Door Shape
-
Contour
-
No. of Bins
-
3 (Left Door)
3 (Right Door)
-
Handle Type
-
Bar
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Handle Type
-
SmartPull™ Handle
-
Drawer/Shelves
-
2-Tier Organization
-
Freezer Light
-
LED Lighting
-
wi-fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
ThinQ® Technology
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Insulation
-
Low GWP and Zero ODP Blowing Agent
-
Smudge Resistant
-
Yes
-
Available Colours
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Smudge Resistant Black Stainless Steel
-
Product (W x H x D)
-
35 3/4” x 69 3/4” x 36 1/4”
-
Depth with Handles
-
36 1/4"
-
Depth without Handles
-
33 3/4"
-
Depth without Door
-
29 7/8"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
48 5/8”
-
Depth (to Hinge Cover)
-
25 3/8”
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 1/2”
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 1/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Depth (Drawer Open Fully without Handle)
-
55 1/4”
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
292 lbs. / 316 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 39"
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Parts only)
-
7 Years
-
Compressor (Parts Only)
-
10 Years
-
LRFS28XBS
-
195174055243
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
LRFS28XBS
28 cu ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology