28 cu ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with ThinQ® Technology

LRFS28XBD

Inverter Linear compressor

Energy Star®

Door-in-Door®

Store More

Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 28 cubic feet of space, this LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family's favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling ™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the timeneeded for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Ready to Serve, at Just the Right Temp

This full-width, temperature-controlled drawer makes party preparations a snap. Store everything from deli platters to fruit trays at just the right temperature.

One Size Fills All

From pitchers to pint glasses, finally there's an ice and water dispenser that can handle just about any container you want to fill.

Focused Freshness

LG took its advanced freshness system one step further by adding Door Cooling to provide a steady supply of cold air to help keep door contents at peak freshness.

Multi-Air Flow System

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer.
The Look You Love Without the Fuss

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG's fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles real-life in style.
Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

From making extra ice for tonight's dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG SmartThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications from any-where. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.
ColdSaver™ Technology

Food kept in the LG's Door-in-Door® can be accessed without opening the entire refrigerator which can reduce cold air loss by up to 47%* to help keep your food fresh logner.
Most shelf space.*

Ice makers are great, but not if it means you can't fit all of your food in the fridge. The Slim SpacePlus® Ice System provides more shelf space and allows even more space for door bins.

*Standard width french door refrigerator, excludes other LG manufactured products.

Easy to Open

Get in and out of the freezer with ease thanks to an effortless SmartPull™ handle. After getting used to this ergonomic design, you'll never go back!
CALL, CONNECT, RESOLVE

SmartDiagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
Peace of Mind

When you buy a refrigerator, you don't want to worry that it won't last. Because the Linear Compressor uses fewer moving parts and operates more efficiently, LG confidently backs the Linear Compressor with a 10-year limited warranty.
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model GBB72NSDFN, B607S, GF-6570PL, GSX961MCVZ..
The result may vary in actual usage.

Environmentally Friendly

Energy Star® rated, which means it uses less energy than required by current federal standards.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRFS28XBD

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

28

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 5/8" x 71 5/8" x 36 1/4"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

726

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard Depth

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Grip(Curved Handle)

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Water Filtration System

Internal / Compact (Gen3)

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

Dual lce Maker

No

Dispenser Light

Yes

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

3.5 / 3.8 (IcePlus)

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

6.5

Ice Maker_Manual

No

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

28

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes (Left Door Only)

Sabbath Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

282

Gross Weight (lb.)

304

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

69 3/4"

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 1/2"

Depth without door (inch)

29 7/8"

Depth without handle (inch)

33 3/4"

Depth with handle (inch)

36 1/4"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

48 5/8"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

37 3/4"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

35 3/4"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 36 1/4"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

37 5/8" x 71 5/8" x 36 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

726

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

Ver1.0

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174057094

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Freezer Light

Top LED

Drawer_Freezer

2 Non-Transparent

Drawer Divider

Yes

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

Touch-88-white

