24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

LRFVS2503S

LRFVS2503S

24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker

Front view
Keeps food fresher, longer!

LG Smart Cooling Plus

SmartPull™ Handle

SmartDiagnosis1.jpg

SmartDiagnosis™

Inverter Linear

Compressor

Energy Star

Raid the Fridge without Losing Your Cool

Raid the Fridge without Losing Your Cool

InstaView® refrigerators have a sleek glass panel that allows you to see inside the easy access door without letting the cold air out. Simply knock twice on the glass to illuminate the contents within.

*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Made for hosting

Made for hosting

Take happy hour up a notch with slow-melting Craft Ice™. Plus, a Dual Ice maker for cubed and crushed ice, too.

Slow-melting Craft Ice™

Bring one of the hottest trends home with the Craft Ice™ maker that automatically makes batches of three or six slow-melting Craft Ice™ per day.

Standard Cubed Ice

SpacePlus ice maker on the freezer door dispenses traditional cubed ice. You’ll have enough to fill the cooler.

Bite-sized Crushed Ice

Not only does this refrigerator have Craft Ice™ and cubes, but it also has crushed ice at the touch of the dispenser.

*Shape and clarity of ice may vary with settings, water supply and home use conditions.

Store More

Store More

Stock-up and store everything you need. With a cavernous 24 cubic feet of space, this LG French Door refrigerator gives you ample space for all of your family's favorite foods and keeps them conveniently organized and within reach.
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System
Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

The Slim Indoor Icemaker creates
space

Our innovative ice maker system is built in the fridge door to give you wide open shelf space whilst still allowing for storage on the door.

Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Fingerprint and smudge resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth, so the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste. At last, the kitchen you can't wait to show off is the kitchen that handles real-life in style.
Reduce Fridge Odours with Fresh Air Filter

Reduce Fridge Odours with Fresh Air Filter

Minimise refrigerator odours with this air filtration system. A fan actively forces air through the carbon deodoriser and re-circulates it back across the shelves.
Stylish Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

Think you'll run out of ice? Think Again

From making extra ice for tonight's dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the LG ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications from any-where. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

Feature Videos

Inverter Linear Compressor

Watch the Full Movie

Door Cooling+

Watch the Full Movie

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant PrintProof™ Finish

Watch the Full Movie

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRFVS2503S
CAPACITY
LG
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
32 2/4" x 69 7/8" x 35 3/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Product Type

French Door

Width

33"

Depth

Standard Depth

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

16.2

Freezer (cu. Ft.)

8.2

Total Capacity (cu. ft.)

24.4

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

725

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Craft Ice

Yes

Dual Ice Maker

Yes

Dispenser Ice maker type

Cube & Crushed Ice

Ice & Water Dispenser

External

Ice Plus

Yes

No. Freezer Ice maker

1

Freezer Ice maker

Yes (Craft Ice)

Freezer Ice bin

Yes

Freezer Ice maker Daily production (lbs.)

2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

Freezer Ice maker Ice Type

Cubed & Craft

Filter

LT1000P

COOLING

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter

Door Cooling+

Yes

Evaporator

Yes

Multi Air Flow Cooling:

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Smooth Touch Control / White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

ADA Compliant

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split (3 Fixed + 1 Folding)

Folding Shelf

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill protector/Tempered glass

Shelf Trim

White decor

No. of Crisper Bins

2

Pantry (Glide N’ Serve)

Yes

CoolGuard™

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Dispenser Light

Yes

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

InstaView®

Yes

Door-in-Door®

Yes

No. of Door Bins

3 (left door)/4 (right door)

Door Shape

Flat

Handle Type

Bar

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Handle Type

SmartPull™ Handle

Drawers/Shelves

2-Tier Organization

Divider

Yes

Freezer Light Upper

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Wi-Fi Enabled

Yes

ThinQ®

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Hidden Hinges

Yes

All Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Smudge Resistant

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Width

32 3/4"

Product (W x H x D)

32 2/4" x 69 7/8" x 35 3/8"

Height (to Top of Hinge)

69 7/8"

Depth (with Handles)

35 3/8"

Width (Door Open 90 ̊ without Handle)

38"

Width (Door Open 90 ̊ with Handle)

42"

Width (Door Fully Open without Handle)

54"

Height (to Top of Case)

68 1/2"

Depth without Door

29 1/2"

Depth without Handles

33 1/4"

Depth (to Hinge Cover)

29 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

46 5/8"

Installation Clearance Sides

Back 2"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

35” x 73” x 38”

Weight (Unit/Carton)

300 lbs. / 318 lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

33 4/5" x 36 2/5" x 70 4/5"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts only)

7 Years

Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC CODES

LRFVS2503S (Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel)

195174045480

Front view

LRFVS2503S

24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker