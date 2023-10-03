We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Slow-melting Craft Ice™
Bring one of the hottest trends home with the Craft Ice™ maker that automatically makes batches of three or six slow-melting Craft Ice™ per day.
Standard Cubed Ice
SpacePlus ice maker on the freezer door dispenses traditional cubed ice. You’ll have enough to fill the cooler.
*Shape and clarity of ice may vary with settings, water supply and home use conditions.
Feature Videos
Inverter Linear Compressor
Door Cooling+
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant PrintProof™ Finish
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Product Type
-
French Door
-
Width
-
33"
-
Depth
-
Standard Depth
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
16.2
-
Freezer (cu. Ft.)
-
8.2
-
Total Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
24.4
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
725
-
Craft Ice
-
Yes
-
Dual Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Ice maker type
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
External
-
Ice Plus
-
Yes
-
No. Freezer Ice maker
-
1
-
Freezer Ice maker
-
Yes (Craft Ice)
-
Freezer Ice bin
-
Yes
-
Freezer Ice maker Daily production (lbs.)
-
2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)
-
Freezer Ice maker Ice Type
-
Cubed & Craft
-
Filter
-
LT1000P
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Evaporator
-
Yes
-
Multi Air Flow Cooling:
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Smooth Touch Control / White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split (3 Fixed + 1 Folding)
-
Folding Shelf
-
Yes
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill protector/Tempered glass
-
Shelf Trim
-
White decor
-
No. of Crisper Bins
-
2
-
Pantry (Glide N’ Serve)
-
Yes
-
CoolGuard™
-
Yes
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
InstaView®
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
No. of Door Bins
-
3 (left door)/4 (right door)
-
Door Shape
-
Flat
-
Handle Type
-
Bar
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Handle Type
-
SmartPull™ Handle
-
Drawers/Shelves
-
2-Tier Organization
-
Divider
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light Upper
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
ThinQ®
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
All Available Colours
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Smudge Resistant
-
Yes
-
Width
-
32 3/4"
-
Product (W x H x D)
-
32 2/4" x 69 7/8" x 35 3/8"
-
Height (to Top of Hinge)
-
69 7/8"
-
Depth (with Handles)
-
35 3/8"
-
Width (Door Open 90 ̊ without Handle)
-
38"
-
Width (Door Open 90 ̊ with Handle)
-
42"
-
Width (Door Fully Open without Handle)
-
54"
-
Height (to Top of Case)
-
68 1/2"
-
Depth without Door
-
29 1/2"
-
Depth without Handles
-
33 1/4"
-
Depth (to Hinge Cover)
-
29 1/2"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
46 5/8"
-
Installation Clearance Sides
-
Back 2"
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
35” x 73” x 38”
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
300 lbs. / 318 lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
33 4/5" x 36 2/5" x 70 4/5"
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Parts only)
-
7 Years
-
Compressor (Parts Only)
-
10 Years
-
LRFVS2503S (Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel)
-
195174045480
