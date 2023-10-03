About Cookies on This Site

22” Counter Depth Top Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™

Specs

Reviews

Support

22” Counter Depth Top Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™

LRTNC0905V

22” Counter Depth Top Freezer Refrigerator with Multi-Air Flow™

LRTNC0905-front view

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LRTNC0905V
CAPACITY
9 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
22" x 65 5/8" x 24 5/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

Width

22"

DEPTH

Counter Depth

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

7

Freezer (cu.ft.)

2

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

9

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

318

COOLING

Smart Inverter Compressor

Yes

Multi-Air Flow™ System

Yes

Temperature Sensors

4

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Knob Type

Temperature Controls

Mechanical

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full + 1 Pull Out Try

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

1

Refrigerator Light

Premium LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

Number of Bins

2 Full + 2 Half

Door Bin Construction

Clear

FREEZER

Door Type

Swing Door

Number of Door Bins

2

Freezer Handle

Horizontal Pocket Type

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Back

Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Handles

Horizontal Pocket Type

Available Colors

Platinum Silver Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

24 5/8"

Depth without Handles

24 5/8"

Depth without Door

21 1/4"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

44 7/8"

Height to Top of Case

64 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

65 5/8"

Width

22"

Width (Door Open 90 with Handle)

23 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90 without Handle)

23 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

1 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 1/4"

Installation Clearance

2" (Between back & wall) / 24" (Front)

Weight (Unit/Carton)

110.5 lbs/ 120 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

22 13/16" x 68 1/2" x 27 1/8"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts)

7 Years

Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts Only)

10 Years

UPC CODES

LRTNC0905V (Platinum Silver Steel)

195174003787

