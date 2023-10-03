About Cookies on This Site

27 cu. ft. Side-By-Side InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

LRSES2706V

LRSES2706V

27 cu. ft. Side-By-Side InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator

LRSES2706V-Front view

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
26.80 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 7/9" x 70 1/4" x 34"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

Side-by-Side

Door Type

Swing

InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

Yes

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

26.80

Colour

Platinum Silver

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

16.90

Freezer (cu.ft.)

9.90

Total Capacity (cu.ft.)

26.80

ENERGY

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

673

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

DOE

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Daily Ice Production (lbs)

3.0 lbs

IcePlus™ Production (lbs)

3.5 lbs

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)

6 lbs

Ice System

Factory Installed Ice Maker

COOLING

Linear Compressor

Yes

Multi-Air Flow™ System

Yes

Temperature Sensors

4

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane (White LED)

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4

Shelf Construction

Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

Yes

No. of Bins

9 Total (Including Door-in-Door®)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Side Swing

Drawers/Shelves

2 Drawers/3 Shelves

Ice Bin/In-Door Ice

Icemaker & Ice bin in the freezer

Freezer Light

Ceiling LED

No. of Door Bins/Construction

4/1 Piece (clear)

Freezer Handle

Pocket Handle

THINQ® SMART FEATURES

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Handles

Pocket Handle

All Available Colours

Platinum Silver

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

34"

Depth without Handles

34"

Depth without Door

29 1/16"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

51 1/8"

Height to Top of Case

69 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

70 1/4"

Width

35 7/9"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/5"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

39 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

3/8"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

3/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

284.4 lbs./293.2 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38 1/2" x 72 1/4" x 37 31/64"

BRAND

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Labour)

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts)

7 years

Linear Compressor (Parts Only)

10 years

