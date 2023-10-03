We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 cu. ft. Side-By-Side InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
Side-by-Side
-
Door Type
-
Swing
-
InstaView™ Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
26.80
-
Colour
-
Platinum Silver
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
16.90
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
9.90
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
26.80
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
673
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
DOE
-
Daily Ice Production (lbs)
-
3.0 lbs
-
IcePlus™ Production (lbs)
-
3.5 lbs
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)
-
6 lbs
-
Ice System
-
Factory Installed Ice Maker
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow™ System
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
4
-
Display Type
-
Membrane (White LED)
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4
-
Shelf Construction
-
Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
InstaView™ Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
No. of Bins
-
9 Total (Including Door-in-Door®)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Door Type
-
Side Swing
-
Drawers/Shelves
-
2 Drawers/3 Shelves
-
Ice Bin/In-Door Ice
-
Icemaker & Ice bin in the freezer
-
Freezer Light
-
Ceiling LED
-
No. of Door Bins/Construction
-
4/1 Piece (clear)
-
Freezer Handle
-
Pocket Handle
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Handles
-
Pocket Handle
-
All Available Colours
-
Platinum Silver
-
Depth with Handles
-
34"
-
Depth without Handles
-
34"
-
Depth without Door
-
29 1/16"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
51 1/8"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
69 3/8"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
70 1/4"
-
Width
-
35 7/9"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 1/5"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
3/8"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
3/8"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
284.4 lbs./293.2 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38 1/2" x 72 1/4" x 37 31/64"
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
36"
-
Yes
-
Standard Depth
-
Yes
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Labour)
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Parts)
-
7 years
-
Linear Compressor (Parts Only)
-
10 years
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)