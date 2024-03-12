18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator, 28"

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LT18S2100S

Space When You Need It.

Get more space for groceries in a great feature-packed refrigerator. Nothing beats the convenience of having more food when you need it, and with a generous 18 cu. ft. of space, you'll have room and room to grow.

 

Designed For The Home, Built For The Garage

A garage-ready refrigerator is designed so you don't have to worry about the changes in temperature outside. A garage-ready refrigerator can be used in a space that is not climate-controlled¹. With all this extra space you can stock up and store your family's favorites anywhere in the house, such as the basement, game room or den.

 

*Garage ready refrigerators should be installed in an area between 38° F - 100° F.

Fresher is better.

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.

 

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill, your energy consumption, and most importantly, the environment.

 

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    17.5

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    28 3/4" x 67 1/2" x 35 1/8"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    344

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full + 1 Half

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174071205

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    17.5

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    4.5

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    13.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    158.7

  • Depth without door (inch)

    29 1/2"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    33 3/4"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    33 3/4"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    174.2

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    64"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    65"

  • Installation Clearance

    Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    28 3/4" x 67 1/2" x 35 1/8"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    27 1/2" x 65" x 33 3/4"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    58"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    29 1/4"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    29 1/4"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Side Swing

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (In Cabinet, Ice maker Ready)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    N/A

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    6.6

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Black décor)

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    344

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

