18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator, 28"
*Garage ready refrigerators should be installed in an area between 38° F - 100° F.
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
17.5
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
28 3/4" x 67 1/2" x 35 1/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
344
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 1 Half
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174071205
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
17.5
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
4.5
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
13.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
No
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
158.7
-
Depth without door (inch)
29 1/2"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
33 3/4"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
33 3/4"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
174.2
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
64"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
65"
-
Installation Clearance
Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
28 3/4" x 67 1/2" x 35 1/8"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
27 1/2" x 65" x 33 3/4"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
58"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
29 1/4"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
29 1/4"
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
Sabbath Mode
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
Side Swing
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (In Cabinet, Ice maker Ready)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
N/A
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 1 Tray
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
6.6
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Pocket (Black décor)
-
Contour Door
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
344
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
Smart Learner Ver.
No
Buy Directly
LT18S2100S
18 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator, 28"