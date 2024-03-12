Super Sale on  LG Appliances!

Disclaimer:

*Some exclusions apply. Offer valid on lg.com/ca, while quantities last. Offer does not apply to microwaves, accessories and LG STUDIO major appliances. Between March 14, 2024 and April 3, 2024 (at 11:59 pm ET), if you buy 2 eligible LG Kitchen appliances you will save $250 and if you buy 3 eligible LG Kitchen appliances you will save $400 on your purchase. Discount will appear in cart at checkout. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. Commercial sales excluded. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice. No rain checks will be offered. Returns: If you choose to return one or more items purchased in connection with this offer, a lower discount rate (or no discount) will be applied to your purchase and this will be reflected in the refund you receive. For example, if you originally purchased three items and you return one, you will only be eligible for a discount of $250 off your purchase, rather than the discount of $400 you received on your original purchase, and this will be reflected in the refund. If you originally purchased two items and you return one, you will receive a refund for the returned item, minus the $250 discount.

*Some exclusions apply. Offer valid on lg.com/ca, while quantities last. Offer does not apply to WashTowers™, accessories and LG STUDIO major appliances. A laundry pair consists of any top load or front load washer and a dryer. Between March 14, 2024 and April 3, 2024 (at 11:59 pm ET), save $100 when you purchase an eligible laundry pair (washer and dryer). Discount will appear in cart at checkout. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. Commercial sales excluded. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice. No rain checks will be offered. Returns: If you choose to return one or more of the appliances you purchased as part of the laundry pair, you will receive a refund for the returned item, minus the $100 discount.

*Some exclusions apply. Offer valid on lg.com/ca, while quantities last. Between March 14, 2024 and April 3, 2024 (at 11:59 pm ET), you can save $300 on your purchase when you buy the LG Styler® (S3MFBN) and one of the following eligible WashTowers™: WKE100HWA, WKEX200HBA, WKGX201HBA, WKHC202HBA or WKEX300HBA. Discount will appear in cart at checkout. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Offer not valid in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. Commercial sales excluded. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice. No rain checks will be offered. Returns: If you choose to return one of the items you purchased as part of this offer, you will receive a refund for the returned item, minus the $300 discount.