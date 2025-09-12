Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
World's First 6K Thunderbolt™ 5 Display

World’s First 6K Thunderbolt™ 5 Display

LG UltraFine 6K (32U990A)

World's First 6K Thunderbolt™ 5 Display

Pre-order Starts October 10

Notify Me
Display CompatibilityUsability
LG UltraFine™ evo 32U990A product image with its logo and awards logos below

LG UltraFine™ evo 32U990A product image with its logo and awards logos below



The First-ever 6K Thunderbolt™ 5 Display

LG UltraFine™ evo 32U990A product image with its logo and awards logos below

LG UltraFine™ evo 32U990A product image with its logo and awards logos below

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products

CES Innovation Award logo

CES Innovation Award – Honoree

In Computer Peripherals & Components 2025

Red Dot Design Award logo

Red Dot Design Award 2025

Winner of product design Red Dot Design Award 2025

6 different images with text implying UltraFine's key features

6 different images with text implying UltraFine's key features

No images included

6K with 224ppi. A wider workspace, clarity in detail

The 6K display (6144×3456, 224ppi) offers up to 156% more pixels than standard 4K UHD (3840×2160), providing additional on-screen space to manage multiple tasks at once. You can work with full 4K files in their original resolution while still having additional workspace for timelines, toolbars, and other creative tools. Its ultra-high 224ppi (pixels per inch) delivers near-original clarity and pinpoint detail, ensuring greater accuracy for professional creators.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1) Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

2) 6K resolution (6144 × 3456) delivers 21,233,664 pixels, which is about 21.23 million, providing 156% more detail compared to 4K UHD resolution (3840 × 2160) with 8,294,400 pixels.

Professional display.
Professional performance.

A high-performance display tailored for demanding professional workflows, delivering precise colour accuracy, expansive visual space, and seamless compatibility to support video editors, photographers, 3D artists, AI creators, and web designers while maximizing productivity across every task.

2 identical UltraFine monitors with images on them are placed in a dark studio.

2 identical UltraFine monitors with images on them are placed in a dark studio.

5 images showing various creative workers working on UltraFine monitors using various tools.

5 images showing various creative workers working on UltraFine monitors using various tools.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Next-gen compatibility, powered by Thunderbolt™ 5

Elevate your workflow with Thunderbolt™ 5 on 6K displays. Thunderbolt™ 5 ensures next-gen compatibility, supporting key workflows seamlessly with 2x Faster** Transfer, 6K Daisy Chain and DisplayPort 2.1 bandwidth. For creators, editors and AI artists, it empowers effortless connectivity and multitasking with robust performance and scalability. Plus, 96W Power Delivery supports fast, reliable charging for enhanced productivity. It's everything you need to bridge a future-ready workflow with maximum efficiency.

2x Faster* Transfer

2x Faster* Transfer

(Up to 80 Gbps)

96W Power Delivery

6K Dasiy Chain

5K2K Display

96W Power Delivery

Two identical UltraFine monitors are placed with program screens on them beside a laptop PC and a storage, connected with cables showing its multi-connectivity.

Two identical UltraFine monitors are placed with program screens on them beside a laptop PC and a storage, connected with cables showing its multi-connectivity.

*To work properly, the Thunderbolt 5 cable included in this package is required to connect the Thunderbolt 5 port to the monitor.

*To access all features, including 96W charging and 6144 × 3456 resolution, your device must support Thunderbolt 5 or USB-C with DisplayPort 2.1.

*DP, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables are included in the package.

*Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.

*Daisy Chain functionality, resolution, and refresh rate may be limited depending on the performance of the connected Mac computers and PCs

**Thunderbolt™ 5 supports display bandwidth up to 120 Gbps (one way) and delivers up to 2× faster performance compared to Thunderbolt™ 4.  Thunderbolt™ 5 performance is based on Intel official specifications. 

For details, please refer to Intel's official website.

※ Note ※

 

Windows: Display may not work properly depending on the Intel processor and Windows OS version.

*Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later.

 

macOS: Display may not work properly on non-Apple Silicon devices depending on the macOS version.

*Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.

Close-up image of UltraFine monitor's ports to show the various cable connectivity it has.

Full port selection for a powerful hub — works with both Mac computers and PCs

Compatible with Mac computers and PCs, LG UltraFine evo 6K monitor lets you connect freely to a full range of devices through its complete port selection, turning it into a powerful hub.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.

*Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product, and does not provide any Apple services or warranties.

Front view of UltraFine monitor with a colorful image in it showing how color is shown accurately on it. Below VESA CERTIFIED DisplayHDR™ 600 logo places.

Every colour nuance, fully realized

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 offers bright highlights, deep shadows, and accurate colour representation for creative professionals. It enhances textures, elements, and natural interplay of light and shadow.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Professional colour mastery, pixel by pixel

Brings Adobe RGB 99.5% and DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) coverage, offering a wider and more accurate colour range than standard sRGB displays. Real 10-bit depth captures every shade with smooth, seamless transitions, making it ideal for HDR and high-resolution creative work that demands precision.

A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.

Adobe RGB logo

Adobe RGB over 99.5%

Adobe RGB is a widely used colour gamut in print-related workflows, allowing creators to verify colour accuracy across both digital and print media on a single display.

DCI-P3 98% logo

DCI-P3 98%

Accurate and vibrant colour gamut ideal for video editing and colour grading.

Real 10-bit Colour logo

Real 10-bit Colour Depth

True 10-bit colour depth provides precise and detailed colour representation for high-resolution and HDR content, without relying on simulated 8-bit + FRC methods.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

A black&white image of a mountain with 1000:1 contrast ratio to show its black color expression compared to that of 2000:1 contrast ratio.

Contrast 2000:1

A black&white image of a mountain with 2000:1 contrast ratio to show deeper black color than 1000:1 ratio.

Contrast 1000:1

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

2000:1 deeper black and rich shadows

Because contrast ratio impacts accurate coluor representation, Nano IPS Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1—delivering vibrant colours and sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience deeper blacks and richer shadows that remain consistent colour expression on the screen from edge to edge, and a heightened sense of realism that conveys your visual outputs naturally.

Eye comfort, certified by TÜV Rheinland

With TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, UltraFine evo 6K helps reduce blue light to provide a comfortable viewing experience without eye strain, 

even during long hours of work or media consumption.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111305154

No images included

Slim stand, maximum adjustability

The virtually borderless 4-sided design enhances immersion, while the slim and minimalist L-stand maintains a clean, organized workspace. Refined from every angle, the design integrates visual clarity with ergonomic flexibility. The screen allows tilt, pivot, and height adjustments, and rotates 90° in either direction for Portrait mode, making it suitable for viewing long documents, coding, or browsing the web.

Virtually 4-sided Borderless Design

Virtually 4-sided Borderless Design

Tilt

Tilt

'-5° ~ 20°

Height

Height

60mm

Pivot

Pivot

90°

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Switch swiftly for creating

LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and play. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness with personalized picture wizard. Plus, you can split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

A UltraFine monitor is placed in a virtual space with soundwaves coming from the bottom part of the monitor moving forward. On the screen a woman in a red-space-suit is facing forward.

Convenient built-in sound for work and play

5W ×2 built-in speakers deliver clear audio for gaming, video calls, and movies, allowing you to stay immersed without the need for external speakers.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

