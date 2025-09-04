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Sound Suite Immersive Suite 7 (set) with 2 surround speakers (H7 + M7 2ea)
Rich, room-filling immersion with a simple setup
Featuring two M7 speakers with premium Peerless drivers and an H7 soundbar powered by the Alpha 11 AI processor, this setup delivers rich, room-filling immersion with natural depth and clarity. AI Sound & Calibration adapts audio to your space, making it an ideal choice for those seeking premium immersion in a simple, flexible configuration.
*Images are illustrative purposesonly. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Build your own Sound Suite. Your way.
Set your DAFC-supported LG TV or Soundbar as the leader device, and connect wireless speakers to start building your sound system.
|Feature
|Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Cinema Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 7 Pro
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|X
|X
|X
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Speaker units
|29 speaker units
|21 speaker units
|19 speaker units
|20 speaker units
|18 speaker units
|13 speaker units
|15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|M7 2ea + W7
|M7 2ea
|M5 2ea
|TV Size
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 55"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|X
|X
|X
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
W7
A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.
- Sound Suite M7: ch 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Expansion & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
- Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar for 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
All Spec
GENERAL
Number of Channels
2.1.1
Number of Speakers
4 EA
Output Power
100 W
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
25 W
Power Consumption (Stand-by)
0.3 W ↓
CONVENIENCE
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Stereo Mode
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
177 x 238 x 177 mm
Box Size
236 x 324 x 230 mm
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
Standard
Yes
Upfiring
Yes
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
3.5 kg
Main
2.8 kg
ACCESSORY
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
QSG(Quick Setup Guide)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
ALAC
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
FLAC
Yes
LPCM
Yes
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
AirPlay 2
Yes
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Bluetooth Version
5.4
Google Cast
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
All Spec
GENERAL
Number of Speakers
12 EA
Output Power
500 W
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Digital
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AAC+
Yes
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
80 W
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
HDMI Version
2.1
ACCESSORY
HDMI Cable
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
QSG(Quick Setup Guide)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
AirPlay 2
Yes
Bluetooth Version
5.4
HDMI Out
1
Tidal Connect
Yes
USB-A
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Sound Follow
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
1200 x 63 x 143 mm
Box Size
1296 x 222 x 163 mm
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
SOUND EFFECT
AI Upmix
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
Standard
Yes
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
11.0 kg
Main
7.7 kg
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