Micro Hi-Fi Audio System 100W

Specs

Reviews

Support

CM2460

CM2460

Micro Hi-Fi Audio System 100W

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Front

50WX2

Function Selector - CD/DVD

Yes/No

Function Selector - Tuner

Yes

Function Selector - USB Host

Yes

Function Selector - Portable In

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes (Multi Bluetooth)

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Audio In - Portable In

Yes

Door Lock Function (Disc)

Yes

Speaker Out - Front L/R

Yes

Radio Antenna - FM

Yes (Pigtail)

DISPLAY

Display - Demo

Yes

Display - Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQ - Cluster1 EQ

Yes

EQ - Bypass

Yes

EQ - Pop

Yes

EQ - Classic

Yes

EQ - Rock

Yes

EQ - Jazz

Yes

EQ - Bass Blast

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement - Wide (50/60Hz)

110~240V

Power Off Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption at stand by

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range FM (50kHz/100kHZ)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

Station Preset

Ran.50

Memory / Erase

Yes

Clock / Time / Sleep / Set

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Number of Disc

1

Loading Type

Tray

Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

Yes

Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

Yes / Yes

Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

Yes

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Playable File Format - FLAC

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1 / All

Yes / Yes

Convenience - Resume

Yes

Convenience - Last Condition Memory

Yes

Convenience - Program Play (track)

Yes

Convenience - Random Play

Yes

Convenience - USB direct recording

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Stand by

Yes

Convenience - Multi Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Sound Sync with TV

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Music Play

Yes

Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

Convenience - File delete

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit - Unit

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model name

MA3

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAA 2EA

Instruction Manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Offset

SPEAKERS

Front Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

1.5"

Front Spreaker - Woofer Unit

4.25"

Front Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

Non Shielding

