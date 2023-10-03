We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Micro Hi-Fi Audio System 100W
All Spec
-
Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Front
-
50WX2
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
-
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - Tuner
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB Host
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Portable In
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes (Multi Bluetooth)
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Function (Disc)
-
Yes
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
-
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
-
Yes (Pigtail)
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bypass
-
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
-
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
-
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
-
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Power Requirement - Wide (50/60Hz)
-
110~240V
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption at stand by
-
0.5W↓
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range FM (50kHz/100kHZ)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
-
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes
-
Clock / Time / Sleep / Set
-
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Number of Disc
-
1
-
Loading Type
-
Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes / Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - FLAC
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1 / All
-
Yes / Yes
-
Convenience - Resume
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Last Condition Memory
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Program Play (track)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Random Play
-
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Stand by
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Sound Sync with TV
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Music Play
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
-
MA3
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAA 2EA
-
Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Offset
-
Front Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
-
1.5"
-
Front Spreaker - Woofer Unit
-
4.25"
-
Front Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
-
Non Shielding
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)