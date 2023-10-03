About Cookies on This Site

This super sleek sound bar will look great and take your movies, music, and entertainment to a whole new level. Hear wide, spacious sound from just one slim speaker and wireless subwoofer. With Bluetooth®, you can easily hear music from your compatible smartphone or tablet through your sound bar.

NB5540

AUDIO SOUND MODE

D.Loud (Loudness)

Yes

News (Clear Voice)

Yes

Sports

Yes

Standard (By Pass)

Yes

Cinema (Movie)

Yes

Music (Natural)

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

Bass

Yes

SPEAKERS

Front

40W x 2

Surround

40W x 2

Subwoofer

160 Watts (wireless)

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth

Yes

HDMI® Out

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Optical Input

Yes

HDMI® Input

Yes

USB

Yes

Portable Audio In (3.5mm)

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

30 Watts

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

Batteries

AAAx2

Wall Mount Backet

YES

Optical Cable

YES

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC

719192592490

DIMENSION WEIGHT (KG)

TV Matching

47" and above

Net Weight (Kg)

20.4 lbs

Sound Bar (W x H x D)

40.4" x 3.2" x 1.4"

Subwoofer (W x H x D)

11.7" x 11.7" x 13.0"

Shipping Weight

34.1 lbs

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

43.0" x13.9" x 17.2"

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

OGG

Yes

FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

WAV

Yes

UPC

UPC

772454063336

