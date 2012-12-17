About Cookies on This Site

LG Announces Recall of Top-Load Washing Machines Due to Risk of Injury

12/17/2012
December 18, 2012                                                                                       LG’s Recall Hotline: 1-866-940-6508

 

LG Announces Recall of Top-Load Washing Machines

Due to Risk of Injury

 

Name of Product: Certain LG Top-Loading Washing Machines


Units Potentially Affected: About 10,000 in Canada


Manufacturer: LG Electronics Inc. of South Korea


Hazard: An unbalanced load can cause the washing machine to shake excessively and the drum to come loose during use, posing a risk of injury to consumers and property damage to the surrounding area.


Incidents/Injuries: In Canada, LG has received 7 reports of washing machines vibrating excessively. No injuries have been reported.


Description: The recall involves 2 models of LG branded top-loading washing machines. The units come in graphite and white colors. The recall only includes models manufactured between April 2010 and November 2011 with the following model numbers and serial numbers (the model and serial number can be found on a label fixed on the rating plate on the back of the washing machine):

 

BrandModelSerial Number Range
LGWT5001CW103KW**00001 ~ 111KW*******
WT5101HV004KW**00001 ~ 111KW*******

Sold at: Retailers across Canada from May 2010 to December 2012, for between $1,199 and $1,249.


Manufactured in: South Korea


Remedy: Consumers should immediately contact LG for a free in-home repair. Consumers will also receive supplemental information to be inserted into their owner’s manual, and a new caution label to be placed on the washing machine. Consumers should immediately stop using affected washing machines if they have observed their unit shaking excessively. Further, all consumers should be aware that loading affected washing machines with water-proof or water-resistant items, such as certain mattress pads, mattress covers, and water-proof similar items, increases the chances of loads becoming imbalanced.

LG Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact the recall hotline toll-free at 1 (866) 940-6508 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or visit www.lg.com/ca_en/support and click on “Announcements”.

Models

To find model and serial number:


 

 

