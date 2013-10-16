About Cookies on This Site

Accessible Customer Service Plan Providing Services to People with Disabilities

10/16/2013
Accessible Customer Service Plan

Providing Services to People with Disabilities

 

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG) is committed to excellence in serving all customers including people with disabilities.

 

Assistive devices

We will ensure that our staffs are trained and familiar with various assistive technologies we provide that may be used by customers with disabilities while accessing our services.

Communication

We will communicate with people with disabilities in ways that take into account their disability.

Service animals

We welcome people with disabilities and their service animals. Service animals are allowed on the parts of our premises that are open to the public.

Notice of temporary disruption

In the event of a planned or unexpected disruption to services for customers with disabilities, LG will attempt to notify customers promptly. This clearly posted notice will include information about the reason for the disruption, its anticipated length of time, and a description of alternative services, if available.

 

Training

LG will provide training to employees who deal with the public and/or are involved in the development of policies, plans, practices and procedures related to the provision of our goods and services to people with disabilities.

 

Feedback process

Customers can provide feedback to LG by email, telephone, and live chat.

 

All feedback, including complaints, will be reviewed and directed to the appropriate party, who will follow up with the customer.

 

Notice of availability

LG has made this policy available online.

 

Modifications to this or other policies

Any policy of LG that does not respect and promote the dignity and independence of people with disabilities will be modified or removed.

