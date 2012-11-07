We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Safety Recall of LG Electric Ranges
Due to Possible Burn and Fire Hazards
Name of product: LG Electric Range
Units: About 64,000
Manufacturer: LG Electronics Inc., of South Korea
Hazard: Burners on the electric ranges can fail to turn off after being switched off, or the temperature setting can increase unexpectedly during use, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.
Incidents/Injuries: LG has received 42 reports of incidents involving a burner failing to turn off after being switched off or the temperature setting increasing unexpectedly during use. No fires or injuries have been reported.
Description: The recalled ranges involve models LSB5611, LSB5682, LSC5622, LSC5633, LSC5674, LSC5683, LST5601, and LST5651. They were sold in black, white and stainless steel and with a smooth black ceramic glass top cooking surface. The ranges have serial numbers starting with 510, 511, 512, 601, 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 608, 609, 610, 611, 612, 701, 702, 703, 704, 705, 706, 707, 708, 709, 710, 711, 712, 801, 802, 803, 804, 805, 806, 807, 808, 809, 810, 811, 901, 902, 903, 904, 905, and 906. The model and serial numbers can be found by opening the storage drawer at the base of the unit. The units are about 47½ inches tall to the top of the backguard, 29 inches wide and 28 inches deep.
Sold at: Appliance retailers nationwide, from January 2006 to June 2010, for between $1299 and $2599.
Manufactured in: South Korea and Mexico
Remedy: Consumers should immediately contact LG to schedule a free in-home repair. Consumers whose burner heat setting cannot be regulated by using the controls or who experience problems with a cooktop burner remaining on, should immediately stop using the electric range until it is repaired.
Consumer Contact: For additional information, please contact LG toll-free at 1-866-940-6508 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at http://www.lgelectricrangerecall.com.
Pictures of the Recalled Product
