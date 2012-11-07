Safety Recall of LG Electric Ranges

Due to Possible Burn and Fire Hazards



Name of product: LG Electric Range

Units: About 64,000

Manufacturer: LG Electronics Inc., of South Korea

Hazard: Burners on the electric ranges can fail to turn off after being switched off, or the temperature setting can increase unexpectedly during use, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: LG has received 42 reports of incidents involving a burner failing to turn off after being switched off or the temperature setting increasing unexpectedly during use. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Description: The recalled ranges involve models LSB5611, LSB5682, LSC5622, LSC5633, LSC5674, LSC5683, LST5601, and LST5651. They were sold in black, white and stainless steel and with a smooth black ceramic glass top cooking surface. The ranges have serial numbers starting with 510, 511, 512, 601, 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 608, 609, 610, 611, 612, 701, 702, 703, 704, 705, 706, 707, 708, 709, 710, 711, 712, 801, 802, 803, 804, 805, 806, 807, 808, 809, 810, 811, 901, 902, 903, 904, 905, and 906. The model and serial numbers can be found by opening the storage drawer at the base of the unit. The units are about 47½ inches tall to the top of the backguard, 29 inches wide and 28 inches deep.

Sold at: Appliance retailers nationwide, from January 2006 to June 2010, for between $1299 and $2599.

Manufactured in: South Korea and Mexico

Remedy: Consumers should immediately contact LG to schedule a free in-home repair. Consumers whose burner heat setting cannot be regulated by using the controls or who experience problems with a cooktop burner remaining on, should immediately stop using the electric range until it is repaired.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, please contact LG toll-free at 1-866-940-6508 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the firm’s website at http://www.lgelectricrangerecall.com.

Pictures of the Recalled Product