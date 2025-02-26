We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Range Voluntary Recall
Recall Notice
Dear Customer:
LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG), in cooperation with Health Canada, is announcing a voluntary recall of certain electric slide-in and freestanding ranges with front-mounted knobs. The affected model and serial numbers are indicated below, and photos appear at the end of this notice. Front-mounted knobs on these ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard. Our records indicate that you purchased an affected range.
The ranges were sold nationwide at retailers including Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowes, Rona, The Brick, Costco, and Leons (in store and online), online by LG, and at smaller retailers between approximately May 2016 and June 2024. LG is undertaking this voluntary action as part of its commitment to product safety and customer service. LG has received reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs, including some reports of fires and minor injuries.
What are the next steps?
Consumers with affected ranges should contact LG directly for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use LG’s Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use. Contact LG via email at lgrangesupport@lge.com or toll-free at 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00am to 9:00pm (ET), or online at https://www.lg.com/ca_en/support/contact-us/.
LG encourages consumers to view LG’s instructional video regarding the Lock Out/Control Lock/Lock Out function at https://vimeo.com/1058807098/57407e04e5. As the video demonstrates, you can activate the Lock Out/Control Lock function by pressing the button for three seconds. To confirm the Lock Out/Control Lock function is on, a beep or melody will sound, and the control panel will display an image of a lock and/or “Loc.” To deactivate the Lock Out/Control Lock function and use the cooktop, again press the relevant button for three seconds.
Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use. LG’s ranges also include additional safety features such as a “Burner On” indicator light, an alert that sounds when the burner is activated, and a hot surface indicator light. Consumers are reminded to familiarize themselves with the operation of their range, and to follow the instruction and warnings contained in the owner’s manual.
Affected Products
The following model and serial numbers (which were produced during the production dates identified above) are included in this recall. The model number, serial number and production date is located on the ranges listed, inside the oven door or storage drawer located on the bottom of the oven.
Model Number
Serial No. (From)
Serial No. (To)
Date Range
LDE4413ST1
605KMxxxxxxx
807KMxxxxxxx
May 2016 to July 2018
LSE4611ST
609KMxxxxxxx
203KMxxxxxxx
September 2016 to March 2022
LSE4611BD
705KMxxxxxxx
203KMxxxxxxx
May 2017 to March 2022
LSEL6337D
103KMxxxxxxx
304KMxxxxxxx
March 2021 to April 2023
LSEL6337F
103KMxxxxxxx
312KMxxxxxxx
March 2021 to December 2023
LSEL6331F
202MMxxxxxxx
310MMxxxxxxx
February 2022 to October 2023
LSEL6331F
311KMxxxxxxx
312KMxxxxxxx
November 2023 to December 2023
LSEL6333F
109MMxxxxxxx
312MMxxxxxxx
LSEL6333F
308KMxxxxxxx
312KMxxxxxxx
August 2023 to December 2023
LSEL6333D
109MMxxxxxxx
310MMxxxxxxx
September 2021 to October 2023
LSEL6333D
309KMxxxxxxx
312KMxxxxxxx
September 2023 to December 2023
LSEL6335D
103KMxxxxxxx
312KMxxxxxxx
March 2021 to December 2023
LSEL6335F
103KMxxxxxxx
312KMxxxxxxx
March 2021 to December 2023
LTE4815ST
803KMxxxxxxx
803KMxxxxxxx
March 2018
LG is conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with Health Canada. We appreciate your cooperation in complying with this notice.
LG Electronics Canada, Inc.
1 Model LDE4413 was discontinued in Canada in or about July 2018.
Scan QR code to view LG instructional videos regarding Control Lock/Lock Out function and cooking safety-related materials
Official Announcement: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/lg-slide-and-freestanding-electric-ranges-recalled-due-fire-hazard/
