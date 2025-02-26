LG Range Voluntary Recall

Dear Customer:

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG), in cooperation with Health Canada, is announcing a voluntary recall of certain electric slide-in and freestanding ranges with front-mounted knobs. The affected model and serial numbers are indicated below, and photos appear at the end of this notice. Front-mounted knobs on these ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard. Our records indicate that you purchased an affected range.

The ranges were sold nationwide at retailers including Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowes, Rona, The Brick, Costco, and Leons (in store and online), online by LG, and at smaller retailers between approximately May 2016 and June 2024. LG is undertaking this voluntary action as part of its commitment to product safety and customer service. LG has received reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs, including some reports of fires and minor injuries.

What are the next steps?

Consumers with affected ranges should contact LG directly for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use LG’s Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use. Contact LG via email at lgrangesupport@lge.com or toll-free at 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00am to 9:00pm (ET), or online at https://www.lg.com/ca_en/support/contact-us/.

LG encourages consumers to view LG’s instructional video regarding the Lock Out/Control Lock/Lock Out function at https://vimeo.com/1058807098/57407e04e5. As the video demonstrates, you can activate the Lock Out/Control Lock function by pressing the button for three seconds. To confirm the Lock Out/Control Lock function is on, a beep or melody will sound, and the control panel will display an image of a lock and/or “Loc.” To deactivate the Lock Out/Control Lock function and use the cooktop, again press the relevant button for three seconds.

Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use. LG’s ranges also include additional safety features such as a “Burner On” indicator light, an alert that sounds when the burner is activated, and a hot surface indicator light. Consumers are reminded to familiarize themselves with the operation of their range, and to follow the instruction and warnings contained in the owner’s manual.

Affected Products

The following model and serial numbers (which were produced during the production dates identified above) are included in this recall. The model number, serial number and production date is located on the ranges listed, inside the oven door or storage drawer located on the bottom of the oven.

Model Number Serial No. (From) Serial No. (To) Date Range LDE4413ST1 605KMxxxxxxx 807KMxxxxxxx May 2016 to July 2018 LSE4611ST 609KMxxxxxxx 203KMxxxxxxx September 2016 to March 2022 LSE4611BD 705KMxxxxxxx 203KMxxxxxxx May 2017 to March 2022 LSEL6337D 103KMxxxxxxx 304KMxxxxxxx March 2021 to April 2023 LSEL6337F 103KMxxxxxxx 312KMxxxxxxx March 2021 to December 2023 LSEL6331F 202MMxxxxxxx 310MMxxxxxxx February 2022 to October 2023 LSEL6331F 311KMxxxxxxx 312KMxxxxxxx November 2023 to December 2023 LSEL6333F 109MMxxxxxxx 312MMxxxxxxx September 2021 to December 2023 LSEL6333F 308KMxxxxxxx 312KMxxxxxxx August 2023 to December 2023 LSEL6333D 109MMxxxxxxx 310MMxxxxxxx September 2021 to October 2023 LSEL6333D 309KMxxxxxxx 312KMxxxxxxx September 2023 to December 2023 LSEL6335D 103KMxxxxxxx 312KMxxxxxxx March 2021 to December 2023 LSEL6335F 103KMxxxxxxx 312KMxxxxxxx March 2021 to December 2023 LTE4815ST 803KMxxxxxxx 803KMxxxxxxx March 2018

LG is conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with Health Canada. We appreciate your cooperation in complying with this notice.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

1 Model LDE4413 was discontinued in Canada in or about July 2018.

Scan QR code to view LG instructional videos regarding Control Lock/Lock Out function and cooking safety-related materials

Official Announcement: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/lg-slide-and-freestanding-electric-ranges-recalled-due-fire-hazard/