LG Range Voluntary Recall

Notice 02/26/2025
Print
Copy

Recall Notice

Dear Customer:

 

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG), in cooperation with Health Canada, is announcing a voluntary recall of certain electric slide-in and freestanding ranges with front-mounted knobs. The affected model and serial numbers are indicated below, and photos appear at the end of this notice. Front-mounted knobs on these ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard. Our records indicate that you purchased an affected range.

 

The ranges were sold nationwide at retailers including Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowes, Rona, The Brick, Costco, and Leons (in store and online), online by LG, and at smaller retailers between approximately May 2016 and June 2024. LG is undertaking this voluntary action as part of its commitment to product safety and customer service. LG has received reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs, including some reports of fires and minor injuries.

 

What are the next steps?

 

Consumers with affected ranges should contact LG directly for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use LG’s Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use. Contact LG via email at lgrangesupport@lge.com or toll-free at 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00am to 9:00pm (ET), or online at https://www.lg.com/ca_en/support/contact-us/.

 

LG encourages consumers to view LG’s instructional video regarding the Lock Out/Control Lock/Lock Out function at https://vimeo.com/1058807098/57407e04e5. As the video demonstrates, you can activate the Lock Out/Control Lock function by pressing the button for three seconds. To confirm the Lock Out/Control Lock function is on, a beep or melody will sound, and the control panel will display an image of a lock and/or “Loc.” To deactivate the Lock Out/Control Lock function and use the cooktop, again press the relevant button for three seconds.

 

Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use. LG’s ranges also include additional safety features such as a “Burner On” indicator light, an alert that sounds when the burner is activated, and a hot surface indicator light. Consumers are reminded to familiarize themselves with the operation of their range, and to follow the instruction and warnings contained in the owner’s manual.

 

Affected Products

 

The following model and serial numbers (which were produced during the production dates identified above) are included in this recall. The model number, serial number and production date is located on the ranges listed, inside the oven door or storage drawer located on the bottom of the oven.

     

                                

Model Number

Serial No. (From)

Serial No. (To)

Date Range

LDE4413ST1

605KMxxxxxxx

807KMxxxxxxx

May 2016 to July 2018

LSE4611ST

609KMxxxxxxx

203KMxxxxxxx

September 2016 to March 2022

LSE4611BD

705KMxxxxxxx

203KMxxxxxxx

May 2017 to March 2022

LSEL6337D

103KMxxxxxxx

304KMxxxxxxx

March 2021 to April 2023

LSEL6337F

103KMxxxxxxx

312KMxxxxxxx

March 2021 to December 2023

LSEL6331F

202MMxxxxxxx

310MMxxxxxxx

February 2022 to October 2023

LSEL6331F

311KMxxxxxxx

312KMxxxxxxx

November 2023 to December 2023

LSEL6333F

109MMxxxxxxx

312MMxxxxxxx

September 2021 to December 2023

LSEL6333F

308KMxxxxxxx

312KMxxxxxxx

August 2023 to December 2023

LSEL6333D

109MMxxxxxxx

310MMxxxxxxx

September 2021 to October 2023

LSEL6333D

309KMxxxxxxx

312KMxxxxxxx

September 2023 to December 2023

LSEL6335D

103KMxxxxxxx

312KMxxxxxxx

March 2021 to December 2023

LSEL6335F

103KMxxxxxxx

312KMxxxxxxx

March 2021 to December 2023

LTE4815ST

803KMxxxxxxx

803KMxxxxxxx

March 2018

 

LG is conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with Health Canada. We appreciate your cooperation in complying with this notice.

 

LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

 

1 Model LDE4413 was discontinued in Canada in or about July 2018.

 

Scan QR code to view LG instructional videos regarding Control Lock/Lock Out function and cooking safety-related materials 

Official Announcement: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/lg-slide-and-freestanding-electric-ranges-recalled-due-fire-hazard/

