Notice on termination of services of LG Electronics Mobile Phone Software Upgrade (FOTA), Update Centre, and LG Bridge
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers who have supported LG mobile products over the years.
LG Electronics Mobile Phone Software Upgrade (FOTA), Update Centre, and LG Bridge will end as follows on June 30, 2025:
- Service to be terminated: LG Electronics Mobile Phone Software Upgrade (FOTA), Update Centre (Application Service), and LG Bridge (PC Tool) services
- Target model(s): All LG Electronics mobile products
- End date: June 30, 2025, 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]
After the services are terminated, you will no longer be able to use the software upgrade services.
If you need the services, it is recommended to get a software upgrade before the termination of June 30, 2025. (All software upgrade services, including the Service Centre upgrades, will be terminated after this date).
As we will no longer provide application updates, you will not be able to download default applications deleted upon initialization.
All personal information collected for the services will be destroyed after the services end.
Thank you.
