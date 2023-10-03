We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43” LM57 LG FHD TV
*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.
*Google Assistant activated by “Microphone Button”. Amazon Alexa activated by “Prime Video” button.
*Available via firmware update later in 2019. Service limited to certain languages. Some features require 3rd party service subscriptions. The actual product may differ from image shown.
*The actual product and on-screen image may differ from image shown.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
LCD Display
-
Display Resolution
-
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Picture Processor
-
Quad Core Processor
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Clarity
-
Noise Reduction
-
Colour
-
Dynamic Colour
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Google Home Compatible
-
Yes (Google Home device sold separately)
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
-
Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately)
-
Operating System
-
webOS
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Not Compatible (Standard Remote Only)
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 Channel
-
Output Power
-
10W
-
DTS Decoder
-
DTS-HD
-
Wi-Fi® Standard
-
Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac
-
HDMI-CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
TV Tuner
-
ATSC, Clear QAM
-
Smart Phone Connectivity
-
Yes
-
HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)
-
2 (side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Ports (v 2.0)
-
1 (side)
-
RF Connection Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1 (rear)
-
Composite Input (AV)
-
1 (rear)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1 (rear)
-
Digital Audio Output (Optical)
-
1 (rear)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption
-
43W
-
Annual Power Consumption
-
81Wh/y
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
977 x 615 x 187mm / 38.5” x 24.2” x 7.4”
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
977 x 575 x 80.8mm / 38.5” x 22.6” x 3.2”
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1060 x 660 x 152mm / 41.7” x 26” x 6”
-
Stand Width
-
852mm / 33.5”
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
8.1kg / 17.9 lbs
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
8.0kg / 17.6 lbs
-
Packaging Weight
-
10.5kg / 23.1 lbs
-
VESA Mounting (W x H)
-
200mm x 200mm
-
UPC
-
719192626003
-
Remote
-
Standard Remote Included
-
Remote Control Battery
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Quick Start Guide
-
Yes
-
E-Manual
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Model Year
-
2019
43” LM57 LG FHD TV