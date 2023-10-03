About Cookies on This Site

19 Inch TV | High Definition 720p | LCD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

19LD350

19LD350

19 Inch TV | High Definition 720p | LCD TV

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen size (in.)

19

Display Type

LCD

Resolution

1366 x 768

Contrast Ratio

50,000:1

Response Time

5ms

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Life Span (hr)

60,000 hr

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio

16:9

USB 2.0

MP3

Yes

JPEG

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

1080P Source Input

HDMI (60/30/24p) Component (60/30/24p) RGB (WXGA)

Quick View

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes

SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

Clock On/ Off Time

Yes

Clock Sleep Timer

Yes

JACK PACK (AV BOX FRONT)

USB (2.0) Input

1 Side (SVC, JPEG,MP3,DivX)

JACK PACK(TV SIDE)

AV In

Yes (1)

HDMI In

Yes (1)

USB 2.0

Yes (1)

Headphone Out

Yes (1)

JACK PACK(TV REAR)

RF In

Yes (1)

AV In

Yes (1)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

Yes (1)

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

Yes (1)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes (1)

PC Audio Input

Yes (1)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes (1)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes(1 ,SVC & Control)

