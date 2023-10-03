About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32” Full High Definition 1080p LCD TV (31.5” diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

32” Full High Definition 1080p LCD TV (31.5” diagonal)

32LH41

32” Full High Definition 1080p LCD TV (31.5” diagonal)

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen size (in.)

32

Display Type

LCD

Full HD (1080p)

Yes

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

500 cd/㎡

Contrast Ratio

80,000:1

TruMotion™

120 Hz

Colours Reproduction (R,G,B) Bit

10 bits

Life Span (hr)

60,000 hr

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

16:9

INPUT DETAILS

Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull down Mode

Yes

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, 4:3, Set by Program, Zoom1, Zoom2)

Just Scan

HDMI(1080i/1080p/720p) Component(1080i/1080p/720p) RF(1080i/720p)

AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)

Cinema / Sport / Game

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output

10W + 10W

Speaker System

Invisible Speaker2 Way 4Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

Surround System

YesSRS Trusurround XT

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Status Mode

5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

USB 2.0

MP3

Yes

JPEG

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Simple E-Manual

Yes

Energy Saving recommended

Plus Backlight Control + Intelligent Sensor + Video mute

1080P Source Input

HDMI (60/30/24p) Component (60/30/24p) RGB (WXGA)

Closed Caption

Yes

SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

Clock On/ Off Time

Yes

Clock Sleep Timer

Yes

JACK PACK(TV SIDE)

AV In

Yes (1)

USB 2.0

Yes (1)

Headphone Out

Yes (1)

JACK PACK(TV REAR)

RF In

Yes (1)

AV In

Yes (1)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

Yes (2)

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

Yes (1)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes(3) - 1.3 ver.

PC Audio Input

Yes (1)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes (1)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes(1 for SVC & Control)

POWER

Consumption (Typical W)

150W

Stand-by (Cable card off)

1W ↓

WEIGHT

SET (w/o stand kg)

11.5kg

Including stand (kg)

12.7kg

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD

SET (w/o stand) (mm)

804.4 x 529.2 x 81

Including stand (mm)

804.4 x 586.3 x 223.8

CABINET DESCRIPTION

Front Cabinet Style

Glare

Stand style ( Colour / Glare)

Round / Black / Glare

Swivel (angle)

Yes (20 / 20)

What people are saying