55" Full HD 1080p LED Backlit Wireless 240Hz LCD TV (54.6" diagonal)
All Spec
-
Screen size (in.)
-
55
-
Display Type
-
LED technology
-
Full HD (1080p)
-
Yes
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
500 cd/㎡
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000,000:1
-
TruMotion™
-
240 Hz
-
Response Time
-
2.4ms
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Life Span (hr)
-
30,000 hr
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull down Mode
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
6 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, 4:3, Set by Program, Zoom1, Zoom2)
-
Just Scan
-
HDMI(1080i/1080p/720p) Component(1080i/1080p/720p) RF(1080i/720p)
-
AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)
-
Cinema / Sport / Game
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
Invisible Speaker 2 Way 4Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Surround System
-
YesSRS Trusurround XT
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Status Mode
-
5 modes (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
JPEG
-
Yes
-
DivX (HD/SD)
-
Yes(HD)
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Wireless Ready
-
Yes (Wireless kit sold seperately)
-
Simple E-Manual
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving recommended
-
Plus Backlight Control + Intelligent Sensor + Video mute
-
1080P Source Input
-
HDMI (60/30/24p) Component (60/30/24p) RGB (WXGA)
-
Closed Caption
-
Yes
-
SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)
-
Yes
-
Clock On/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Clock Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
RF In
-
Yes (1)
-
AV In
-
Yes (2)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
Yes (2)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
Yes (1)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
Yes (3)
-
HDMI Output
-
Yes (1)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
-
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C
-
1 (SVC Only)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
Yes (1)
-
USB (2.0) Input
-
1 Side (SVC, JPEG,MP3,DivX)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes (1)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
Yes (1)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
Yes1 (only SVC)
-
USB (SVC)
-
Yes1 (only SVC)
-
Stand-by (Cable card off)
-
1W ↓
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
-
27kg
-
Including stand (kg)
-
35kg
-
Including stand (mm)
-
1346 x 904 x 378
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
-
1346 x 853.7 x 24.8
-
Front Cabinet Style
-
Glare
-
Stand style ( Colour / Glare)
-
Square / Black / Glare
-
Swivel (angle)
-
Yes (20 / 20)
