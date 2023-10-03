About Cookies on This Site

HD LED TV - 24" Class (23.6" Diag)

Specs

Reviews

Support

HD LED TV - 24" Class (23.6" Diag)

24LH4530

HD LED TV - 24" Class (23.6" Diag)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

23.6"

Resolution

1366x768

Panel Type

Wide Viewing Angle

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

72%

Colour Bit

8bit (6bit plus FRC)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.38175 x 0.38175

Brightness (Typ.)

180 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

5M:1

Response Time_Typ. (GTG)

14ms

Viewing Angle

R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

Surface Treatment

non Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI 1.3

Yes

TUNER INPUT

Digital

ATSC

Analog

NTSC

SPEAKER

Type

Internal

Input

3W x 2

FREQUENCY (H/V)

H-Frequency

30kHz~83kHz

V-Frequency

56Hz~75Hz

POWER

Type (w/ Watt)

Adapter (24W)

Input

100~240V

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

1W

DC Off (Max.)

0.4W

SPECIAL FEATURES

HDCP

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Caption

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Eye Comfort Mode

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

On/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes

Triple XD engine

Yes

ARC-PC

16:9, 4:3

Wall Mount

75x75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

21.9" x 15.3" x 5.8"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

21.9" x 13.6" x 2.1"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

27.6" x 15.9" x 5"

With Stand Weight

17 lbs

Without Stand Weight

16 lbs

Shipping Weight

21 lbs

ACCESSORIES

Power Cord

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

EPA

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192199668

