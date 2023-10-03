We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HD 720p Smart LED TV - 24" Class (23.6" Diag)
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
23.6"
-
Resolution
-
1366x768
-
Panel Type
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)
-
72%
-
Colour Bit
-
8bit (6bit plus FRC)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.38175 x 0.38175
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
200 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
-
5M:1
-
Response Time_Typ. (GTG)
-
14ms
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
-
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)
-
Surface Treatment
-
non Glare
-
Composite
-
Yes (commonly used with component)
-
Component
-
Yes (commonly used with composite)
-
HDMI (Ver.)
-
Yes (HDMI1.4 2EA)
-
USB 2.0
-
Yes (1EA)
-
RCA
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes
-
Digital
-
Yes(ATSC)
-
Analog
-
NTSC
-
LAN
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Internal
-
Audio Output
-
5W x 2
-
H-Frequency
-
30kHz~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
-
58Hz~62Hz
-
Type (w/ Watt)
-
Adapter (40W)
-
Input
-
100~240V
-
HDMI
-
480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Component
-
480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Composit
-
480i
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Key
-
Key Type
-
Joystick (4 direction-center push)
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
Off
-
LED Colour (Standby)
-
Red
-
Simple Smart TV
-
Yes
-
Quick Start
-
Yes
-
Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)
-
Yes
-
Premium
-
Yes
-
Apps & Games
-
Yes
-
Network File Brower(DLNA)
-
Yes
-
Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Miracast
-
Yes
-
WiDi
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
DDC2B
-
EPG
-
Yes
-
Caption
-
Yes
-
Audio Description (Visual Impaired)
-
Yes
-
Cinema Mode
-
Yes
-
Divx HD player (USB Media Player)
-
Yes (Video, Music, Picture)
-
Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Vivid/ Standard/ APS/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/ Expert2
-
Triple XD engine
-
Yes
-
ARC-PC
-
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
-
16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p) Original - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV Component, HDMI Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI All-Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI
-
Virtual Surround
-
Yes
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
-
Yes
-
Equalizer
-
Yes
-
Auto / Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Number of Languages
-
4 (Korean, English, Spanish, French)
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
-
21.9" x 5.8" x 15.2"
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
-
21.9" x 2.1" x 13.6"
-
TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
27.6" x 15.8" x 5.0"
-
TV with Stand weight
-
7.5 lbs
-
TV without Stand weight
-
7.1 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
9.7 lbs
-
Wall Mount
-
100 x 100
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
FCC-B
-
Yes
-
EPA
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192607866
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)