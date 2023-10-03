About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
HD 720p Smart LED TV - 24" Class (23.6" Diag)

Specs

Reviews

Support

HD 720p Smart LED TV - 24" Class (23.6" Diag)

24LH4830-PU

HD 720p Smart LED TV - 24" Class (23.6" Diag)

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

23.6"

Resolution

1366x768

Panel Type

Wide Viewing Angle

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

72%

Colour Bit

8bit (6bit plus FRC)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.38175 x 0.38175

Brightness (Typ.)

200 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

5M:1

Response Time_Typ. (GTG)

14ms

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.)

Surface Treatment

non Glare

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Composite

Yes (commonly used with component)

Component

Yes (commonly used with composite)

HDMI (Ver.)

Yes (HDMI1.4 2EA)

USB 2.0

Yes (1EA)

AUDIO INPUT

RCA

Yes

AUDIO OUTPUT

Optical

Yes

TUNER INPUT

Digital

Yes(ATSC)

Analog

NTSC

NETWORK

LAN

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

SPEAKER

Type

Internal

Audio Output

5W x 2

FREQUENCY (H/V)

H-Frequency

30kHz~83kHz

V-Frequency

58Hz~62Hz

POWER

Type (w/ Watt)

Adapter (40W)

Input

100~240V

RESOLUTION (VIDEO)

HDMI

480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p

Component

480i, 480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p

Composit

480i

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Key

Key Type

Joystick (4 direction-center push)

LED Colour (On mode)

Off

LED Colour (Standby)

Red

SPECIAL FEATURES

Simple Smart TV

Yes

Quick Start

Yes

Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)

Yes

Premium

Yes

Apps & Games

Yes

Network File Brower(DLNA)

Yes

Google Dial

Yes

Miracast

Yes

WiDi

Yes

Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

Yes

WiFi Direct

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Plug & Play

DDC2B

EPG

Yes

Caption

Yes

Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

Yes

Cinema Mode

Yes

Divx HD player (USB Media Player)

Yes (Video, Music, Picture)

Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid/ Standard/ APS/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert1/ Expert2

Triple XD engine

Yes

ARC-PC

16:9, 4:3

ARC-Video

16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p) Original - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV Component, HDMI Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI All-Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV, Component, HDMI

Virtual Surround

Yes

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Equalizer

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

On/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Number of Languages

4 (Korean, English, Spanish, French)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

21.9" x 5.8" x 15.2"

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

21.9" x 2.1" x 13.6"

TV Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

27.6" x 15.8" x 5.0"

TV with Stand weight

7.5 lbs

TV without Stand weight

7.1 lbs

Shipping Weight

9.7 lbs

Wall Mount

100 x 100

ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

EPA

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192607866

What people are saying