55 inch TV | Smart LED TV | Magic Remote | Built-in Wi-Fi

55LS5700

55 inch TV | Smart LED TV | Magic Remote | Built-in Wi-Fi

55LS5700

55 inch TV | Smart LED TV | Magic Remote | Built-in Wi-Fi

FEATURES

Screen size (in.)

55"

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

XD Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

THX Certified Display

No

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Display Type

LED

Full HD (1080p)

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output (Watts - THD 10%)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes ( MS10 )

Surround Sound

Infinite Surround

Sound Optimizer

3 Mode ( Low / Medium / High )

Mute

Yes

Sound Mode

7 Mode (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game/Vivid/User Setting)

Clear Voice II

Yes

3D

3D

No

2D to 3D/3D to 2D

No

3D Glasses

No

BROADBAND

SmartTV

Yes

App. Store

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Magic Motion Remote Control

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Energy Star

5.3

Smart Energy Savings

Yes

SmartTV

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1 (with Gender) Rear

HDMI 1.4a In

4 Side

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1 Rear

RF In

1 Rear

AV In

1 (with Gender) Rear

PC Audio Input

1 Rear

LAN (Wired)

1 Rear

CABINET

VESA Compliant

Yes

VESA Size

400 x 400

POWER

Voltage, Hz (TBD)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Standby

<0.3W

